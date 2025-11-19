Singida Black Stars brace for tough Caf group stage fixture

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Singida Black Stars, have declared full readiness ahead of their highly anticipated Group C opener against CR Belouizdad of Algeria on Saturday.

The crucial encounter is scheduled for 10pm East African Time at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Baraki, where Singida will be seeking a positive start to their maiden appearance in the continental competition.

The Tanzanian outfit departed for Algeria yesterday, completing their final training sessions on home soil before switching focus to the challenging away fixture.

This is Singida Black Stars’ first-ever appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, marking a significant milestone for the fast-rising club. Group C is widely regarded as highly competitive.

Apart from Singida Black Stars and CR Belouizdad, the group features Stellenbosch FC of South Africa and Otoho d’Oyo of Congo Brazzaville. Stellenbosch and Otoho will meet on Sunday at 4pm EAT at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, a match that will also shape the dynamics of the group standings.

For Singida, Saturday’s clash carries added importance as they attempt to establish themselves as worthy contenders on the continent.

Head coach Miguel Gamondi and his technical bench will rely on the experience, leadership, and composure of senior players Khalid Aucho and Clatous Chama—both of whom featured prominently for Young Africans (Yanga) in last season’s CAF Champions League.

In an intriguing sub-plot, Aucho and Chama will be reunited with their former head coach, Saed Ramovic, who briefly led Yanga before joining CR Belouizdad.

Ramovic’s stint at Yanga lasted 81 days, during which he oversaw six matches before parting ways with the club. Singida defender Nickson Kibabage, who also worked under Ramovic during his short tenure, adds further familiarity between the two sides.

The knowledge Ramovic possesses about the Tanzanian players could influence the tactical approach of both teams, making preparation even more important for Singida.

Nonetheless, the Tanzanian side remains confident that their blend of experience, discipline, and ambition will help them navigate the difficult conditions often associated with North African fixtures.

Singida Black Stars understand that a strong start away from home would significantly boost their chances of progressing to the knockout phase.