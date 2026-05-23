At least 90 dead in China's worst coal mine disaster in over 16 years

Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Shanghai. At least 90 people were killed in a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi Province, marking the country’s deadliest mining accident since at least 2009.

The explosion occurred late on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County while 247 workers were underground, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The mine is operated by Shanxi Tongzhou Group Liushenyu Coal Industry, a company established in 2010 and controlled by Shanxi Tongzhou Coal Coking Group, according to corporate database Qichacha.

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Rescue operations were continuing on Saturday, while authorities launched investigations into the cause of the accident. Shanxi is regarded as China’s coal-mining heartland.

President Xi Jinping called on authorities to “spare no effort” in treating the injured and carrying out search and rescue operations, while also ordering a thorough investigation and strict accountability under the law, Xinhua reported.

Premier Li Qiang also called for timely and accurate public communication over the disaster.

China has significantly reduced coal mine fatalities since the early 2000s through tighter regulations and improved safety practices, although accidents linked to gas explosions and flooding still occur.

In 2009, a coal and gas outburst in Heilongjiang Province killed 108 people and injured 133 others.

Xinhua reported that executives linked to the mining company had been detained. Meanwhile, Shanxi provincial authorities dispatched seven rescue and medical teams comprising 755 personnel to the disaster site.

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