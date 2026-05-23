Women leaders urged to build stronger support networks

Dar es Salaam. Women leaders in Tanzania have been encouraged to strengthen professional solidarity by joining platforms that promote experience-sharing, collaboration and mentorship as the number of women occupying senior leadership positions continues to rise across the public and private sectors.

The call was made on May 22, 2026, in Dar es Salaam by the Chief Executive Officer of the Women CEO Roundtable, Emma Kawawa, during a meeting that brought together women executives, directors, managers and senior officials from various sectors.

Kawawa said that despite notable progress in increasing women’s participation in decision-making positions, many female leaders still face workplace pressures and leadership challenges that require professional guidance, mentorship and psychological support from women with similar experiences.

Participants of the meeting that brought together women executives, directors, managers and senior officials from different sectors. PHOTO | COURTESY

According to her, many women in senior leadership positions often carry heavy responsibilities in silence because of workplace competition and fear of appearing vulnerable when discussing the challenges they face.

“It is important for women leaders to have a common platform where they can openly share experiences, challenges and strategies for handling leadership pressure. Such platforms help build confidence and improve effectiveness at work,” she said.

She noted that support networks can provide safe spaces for women leaders to learn from one another, build professional connections and strengthen their leadership capabilities.

Kawawa said regular engagements among women leaders could also help address sector-specific challenges while promoting collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

“There are women silently carrying huge leadership burdens because they lack spaces where they can speak openly with others in similar positions. These platforms can become spaces for encouragement and empowerment,” she said.

She added that exposure to successful women leaders could inspire more women to pursue senior leadership positions in institutions and companies.

Speaking during the meeting, Chairperson of the Advisory Board of the platform, Dr Salha Mohamed Kassim, said leadership forums for women are important in helping female leaders build resilience and strengthen cooperation.

She said many women in leadership positions face similar challenges, making it necessary to establish forums that encourage collective problem-solving and experience-sharing.

“This platform enables women leaders to meet, exchange ideas and support one another throughout their leadership journey. By learning from each other’s experiences, we can strengthen our ability to overcome the challenges we face,” she said.

Dr Salha added that the platform also seeks to ensure women leaders keep pace with global changes through professionalism, innovation and continuous learning.

According to her, Tanzania has continued to expand opportunities for women to participate in leadership and decision-making roles, with many demonstrating strong performance once entrusted with responsibility.

She described the growing presence of women in leadership as a positive sign of progress in gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Dr Salha also urged women leaders to support Samia Suluhu Hassan’s development agenda by upholding professionalism, integrity and patriotism in their work.