San francisco. Bill Gates is looking to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year, eager to propose global efforts to mitigate the growing ‌risks posed by artificial intelligence.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist told Reuters in an interview that he believes China might agree to restricting potentially dangerous AI model releases if the US took initiative on that first.

"The whole world would go along with that," said Gates, who met with Xi three years ago, when he was the first foreign entrepreneur to be hosted by the Chinese president post-pandemic.

Gates also said he'd like to propose ​that countries monitor AI's ability to create molecules and carry out biological attacks — something that would not get in the way of any tech industry's development.

Gates' staff are ​working to finalize a meeting with Xi for his next China trip, his spokesperson said, scheduled tentatively for November.

President Xi "might be surprised by ⁠how vehement I am," Gates said. He said China is protecting children from AI companion addiction, but he believes few leaders globally are rising to the occasion to get ahead ​of a litany of potential harms from AI.

"Yes, in the past, technology never did this. This time is different. This is like an evolutionary milestone that needs incredible policy management by society ​as a whole."

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ai hacking 'should blow people's minds'

Gates struck a more optimistic note about AI in January, but since then he has become concerned that it can conduct attacks while supplanting jobs and hooking users psychologically.

For instance, technology from OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab recently hacked real-world websites in what were supposed to be isolated cybersecurity evaluations.

"These security incidents are shocking, and they should ​blow people's minds," Gates said.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Gates called for a new international organization to manage AI, drawing on elements from a nuclear inspections regime, international aviation regulations, ​and ozone layer protection agreements.

To date, US President Donald Trump's administration has exercised some control over the distribution of powerful AI models such as Anthropic’s Fable 5, but more regulation has taken place at ‌the state ⁠level.

Gates agrees with others that the United States should take the lead, but says it must establish what criteria would determine what action.

"You can use a FINRA-type model, but it's a silly conversation," Gates said. "It’s like saying, ‘Should we meet to discuss taxation at this restaurant ​or this restaurant?'"

‘World’s top priority’

In his blog post, ​Gates said it was the “world’s top priority” ⁠to deliver an AI future that does not widen inequality and hurt the vulnerable, ahead of climate change and health crises.

As he pursues high-profile engagements, Gates also told Reuters he planned to see UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham this autumn. In February, he cancelled an appearance ​in India after the U.S. released files from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates has said he did not realize the extent of Epstein's ​crimes when associating with him ⁠for philanthropy.

His foundation is aiming to spend $200 billion by 2045 with an increasing focus on AI. It is working with Anthropic on AI-powered health checks for pregnancy, and with OpenAI to help healthcare workers in Rwanda, Gates said. He also will speak to personnel at Anthropic and OpenAI, both of which are preparing blockbuster IPOs, about impactful giving, he said.

On his mind are various ideas for addressing social upheaval. ⁠He envisioned taxing ​revenue from companies using “tokens” or AI's outputs to supplant labor, which could help fund a safety net.

He also ​said society should reserve up to 40% of current jobs for humans, noting in the blog how care his dad received when suffering from Alzheimer's disease was "irreplaceably human."