Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea for rare summit with Kim

Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Monday for a two-day state visit, receiving a lavish welcome from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a trip widely seen as a reaffirmation of the longstanding alliance between the two countries.

Mr Xi, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, was greeted at Pyongyang International Airport by Mr Kim and First Lady Ri Sol Ju before attending a grand state ceremony featuring a military honour guard, a 21-gun salute and crowds waving Chinese and North Korean flags.

The visit, Mr Xi’s first to North Korea since 2019 and his first overseas trip this year, comes amid shifting global alliances and growing cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow. Analysts say Beijing is seeking to reinforce its influence over North Korea and demonstrate that it remains the country's most important economic and diplomatic partner despite strengthening ties between Pyongyang and Russia.

In a message published ahead of the visit, Mr Xi described China-North Korea relations as “unbreakable”, highlighting their enduring friendship despite changing international circumstances.

The summit also comes as North Korea continues to advance its missile and nuclear programmes. In recent days, Mr Kim has overseen inspections of missile production facilities and a plant producing weapons-grade nuclear material, underscoring Pyongyang’s commitment to expanding its military capabilities.

China has traditionally opposed North Korea’s nuclear ambitions but continues to view the country as a strategic buffer and a key partner in countering US influence in the region.

The visit coincides with the 65th anniversary of the China-North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, Beijing’s only mutual defence treaty.