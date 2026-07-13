EU plans new curbs on children's social media access

Brussels. The European Union will table legislation after the summer aimed at limiting children's access to social media, as the bloc steps up efforts to protect young users from the harmful effects of online platforms.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the plan on Monday, saying children should have the opportunity to develop away from the influence of algorithms that increasingly shape online behaviour.

She said the proposal would introduce stronger safeguards for minors, with age verification expected to form a key part of the new rules.

"Our children need time in the real world. Time to play, time to build friendships, time to make mistakes and shape their own identity before an algorithm shapes them instead," Ms von der Leyen said.

The proposal comes amid growing concern across Europe over the impact of social media on children's mental health.

Several EU member states, including France, Greece and Denmark, have called for stricter age limits, while regulators are increasing pressure on technology companies to redesign features such as infinite scrolling and autoplay, which they say encourage excessive use among young people.

Although the Commission has yet to publish the draft legislation, the proposal is expected to complement the EU's Digital Services Act, which already requires major online platforms to assess and reduce risks to children.