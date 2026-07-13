Russian strike damages Ukraine's Black Sea Port of Chornomorsk

Kyiv. Russia said on Monday it had carried out a missile strike on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, claiming it targeted military-related infrastructure and caused significant damage.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the attack hit facilities linked to Ukraine's armed forces at the strategic port in the Odesa region, which has played a key role in the country's grain exports since the start of the war. The ministry described the operation as a precision strike but did not provide evidence to support its claims. Ukraine had not immediately commented on the extent of the damage.

Chornomorsk is one of Ukraine's three main deep-water ports used for exporting grain and other commodities. The facility has been repeatedly targeted since Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain agreement in 2023, with attacks disrupting exports and raising concerns over global food supplies.