Beyond the handshake: Othman warns of tough road

Unguja. ACT-Wazalendo national chairman Othman Masoud Othman has said the journey towards resolving Zanzibar's longstanding political impasse remains long and challenging, three days after his party and the ruling CCM signed an agreement to begin the reconciliation process.

However, he insisted the party would pursue implementation of the accord without fear, saying it remained committed to delivering the agreed reforms to restore public confidence and lay a firmer foundation for Zanzibar's future.

Addressing regional and constituency leaders from Unguja Nyamanzi in the Urban West Region at Picca Dily Hall on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Othman said reaching the agreement had required months of intensive negotiations.

He said the parties held 14 formal meetings, two joint sessions, and two committee meetings between November 9, 2025, and July 9, 2026, before finally reaching consensus.

According to Othman, rebuilding public trust, particularly in the electoral process, remained the central objective throughout the negotiations, reflecting concerns that many Zanzibaris had lost confidence following successive elections.

"My colleagues, we have not yet reached the end of the journey. In fact, the journey is only beginning, and where we are heading is even more difficult than the stage we have completed. But we will neither waver nor regard what is happening as charity or a favour," he said.

He stressed that ACT-Wazalendo would approach the process with determination rather than fear while continuing to defend the rights and interests of Zanzibaris.

"This is not about undermining reconciliation or concealing problems. We want to uphold everything Zanzibaris seek. This is a new kind of politics with clear objectives," he added.

The agreement was signed on July 9, 2026, at Zanzibar State House in the presence of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, and other leaders.

It contains seven broad agenda items, including one with 10 specific commitments.

Explaining some of the commitments, Mr Othman said they include reforms to the justice system, public service, and local government.

Among the proposals is for elected councillors, as provided for under the Constitution, rather than shehas to serve as principal local administrators.

Other agreed areas include Zanzibari identity cards, designated early voting centres, the voters' register, establishment of a Reconciliation Commission, creation of an election consultative committee, public media reforms, the role of defence and security organs during elections, and the structure of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Mr Othman acknowledged that the negotiations had encountered numerous obstacles but said every proposal was thoroughly debated before consensus was reached.

He said that should difficulties arise during implementation, the party would report back to members and the public on the progress made.

On joining the GNU, Mr Othman said the process would begin after CCM and ACT-Wazalendo establish a joint committee to oversee the next phase.

"We are going to establish a joint committee with our colleagues from CCM. After that, we shall meet at the party to discuss and determine the procedure for joining the GNU," he said.

He added that an implementation commission would also be established to oversee the execution of the agreement before the necessary legislation is tabled in the House of Representatives.

Commenting separately on Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi's remarks banning political party meetings, Mr Othman said political decisions should be guided by professionalism and the rule of law rather than actions that create unnecessary disputes.

Former ACT-Wazalendo chairman Juma Duni Haji said he was more optimistic about implementation than previous agreements because the latest accord had been signed publicly before the people.