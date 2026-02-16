French police raid Arab World Institute in Epstein-linked probe into Jack Lang

Jack Lang leaves after the funeral service for the late Tunisian-born Italian cinema star Claudia Cardinale at the Church of Saint-Roch in Paris, France, September 30, 2025. 

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Paris. French police on Monday searched the Arab World Institute in Paris in connection with an investigation into its former head, ex culture minister Jack Lang, and his ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into alleged tax fraud against Lang and his daughter Caroline following the release of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice.

France's National financial prosecutor (PNF) said in a statement that the Arab World Institute was among several locations being raided.

Lang, a former French culture minister under socialist president Francois Mitterrand, resigned earlier this month from the organisation which he had led since 2013.

The Arab World Institute is a Paris-based cultural and research institution under the supervision of France's foreign ministry that promotes understanding of the Arab world.

Lang, who corresponded with Epstein from 2012 and 2019, has denied the accusations against him.

