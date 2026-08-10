Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands

Iran has linked the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to the United States meeting a series of demands, despite Tehran and Oman nearing an agreement on new shipping lanes through the waterway.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the agreement with Oman was in its final stages, but stressed that the strait would not reopen until Washington addressed Tehran’s demands. Iran and the United States are not holding direct talks, although messages are being exchanged through intermediaries.

Among Iran’s demands are compensation for damage caused by US attacks, the lifting of sanctions, an end to military threats and aggression, the removal of the US naval blockade in the Gulf and the release of frozen Iranian assets. Tehran has also demanded an end to attacks against its regional allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq.

The proposed Iran-Oman arrangement would establish new shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the plan has raised concerns among shipping operators, particularly over proposals that would give Iran significant control over vessels entering the Gulf. Iran has sought control over inbound traffic while maintaining oversight of outbound vessels.

The United States has indicated that it would lift its blockade of Iranian ports once commercial shipping can resume without impediments, but Washington has said its actions would depend on Iran fulfilling its commitments under any agreement.

The standoff carries major implications for global energy markets. Before the disruption, the Strait of Hormuz handled roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making any prolonged closure a significant threat to energy supplies and prices.