North Korea recalls its ambassador to Britain after sanctions on children's camp, report says

FILE PHOTO - North Korea's embassy to the United Kingdom is seen located in a house in a residential district in west London, Britain March 30, 2013.

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Seoul. North Korea has recalled its ambassador to Britain just a month after he took up the ​post, downgrading diplomatic relations in response to British sanctions ‌on a children's camp, North Korea-focused website NK News reported.

Pyongyang's embassy in London said in a statement to NK News it ​had withdrawn Ambassador Mun Myong Sin and reduced ties ​to the level of charge d’affaires until Britain ⁠lifts sanctions on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp.

In May, ​London designated, opens new tab the camp as a part of Kremlin-run youth programmes ​and entities involved in the deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

Also Read

The embassy called the move by Britain a "heinous, unethical, politically-motivated provocation" and said ​London was seeking to tarnish North Korea’s image and ​undermine its ties with Russia, according to NK News.

North Korea's embassy ‌in ⁠Britain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pyongyang's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media in May that the sanctions on the Songdowon camp ​were a malicious ​act that ⁠London would pay a price for.

It called them groundless and said they damaged the rights ​and interests of its children, who it ​said received ⁠the "most precious" treatment.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office declined to comment to NK News on Mun's status or the ⁠reason for ​his departure.

Britain appointed a new ​ambassador to North Korea last year, though its embassy in Pyongyang has remained ​closed since the pandemic.

Latest

  1. Tanzania PM clears air on Zanzibar healthcare controversy

  2. Public borrowing fosters development of financial markets

  3. The rise of school playground oligarchs

  4. Why are inconsequential nations obsessed with originality?

  5. From comedy clash to digital power: What the Coy Mzungu, Mzee Shayo debate reveals about Tanzania's creator economy

  6. Serena to reunite with Venus after Wimbledon doubles wildcard

In the headlines

View All