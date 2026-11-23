Washington. Nvidia has reinstated founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, reversing its earlier decision to remove him just weeks after his resignation following reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for China.

The chipmaker announced that Huang’s return takes effect immediately, restoring him as president, chief executive and board director.

The decision triggered a sharp rally in Nvidia shares, which jumped more than 25 percent in premarket trading on Monday, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the company's leadership.

Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones said the board believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his reinstatement was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Huang resigned on November 12 following reports of the alleged relationships. One involved a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for China, an allegation Beijing has denied.

The board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and leadership ability and, after receiving input from senior US government officials, found no national security risk in his return.

The reinstatement also followed public calls by US President Donald Trump, who urged Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back, describing the move as beneficial to both the company and the United States.

Huang transformed Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into a leading global supplier of processors powering artificial intelligence, overseeing its growth, major customer relationships and engagement with US policymakers.