Artificial intelligence is opening music production to people who may never have had the opportunity to make a song. But as synthetic voices and AI-generated tracks become increasingly convincing, questions of ownership, consent and compensation are becoming harder to ignore.

My AI music experiment

I have used artificial intelligence to create music, and I must admit that I enjoy the experience.

There is something fascinating about being able to turn an idea into a song without necessarily knowing how to play an instrument, having formal musical training or access to a recording studio. You can experiment with genres, moods, melodies and lyrics, and within minutes, have something that sounds remarkably close to a professionally produced track.

For someone who enjoys creativity, the possibilities are exciting.

But the more I have explored AI-generated music, the more I have found myself asking questions that go beyond the technology's creative capabilities.

Who owns the music being produced? What happens to the musicians whose work may have helped train these systems? And what happens when AI can reproduce a recognisable artist's voice without that artist ever stepping into a studio?

These are not hypothetical questions. They are becoming part of a much wider conversation about the future of the music industry.

Anyone can make music now

One of AI's most significant contributions to music is accessibility.

For years, producing a song required a combination of skills, equipment, money and access to people who understood the technical aspects of music production. AI tools are lowering some of those barriers.

A person with an idea, a set of lyrics or even a simple description of the sound they want can now generate a song. Independent creators can experiment with musical styles, content producers can create background tracks, and aspiring musicians can explore ideas that might otherwise have remained in their heads.

This does not necessarily mean that musicians, composers, vocalists and producers are becoming irrelevant. Rather, the creative process is changing, with human beings increasingly directing, refining and collaborating with technology.

For emerging artists, particularly those working outside established music markets, these tools could offer new opportunities to experiment and produce music at a lower cost.

But accessibility is only one part of the story. AI is not just helping people create music; it is also making it possible to reproduce the voices of people who may never have agreed to participate in that creative process.

When your voice is no longer yours

One of the most striking developments in AI music is voice cloning.

I have encountered AI-generated songs online that make you stop and listen twice. One example was a track titled You Feel Like Home, uploaded by a channel called LuvEcho Records. When I encountered it on Instagram, the caption presented it as a collaboration between Sam Smith and Rihanna. It was an interesting listening experience, but it also coloured me curious. Were these actually the artists' voices, or AI-generated imitations?

I have also come across AI-generated music featuring what sounds like Beyoncé's voice.

These examples add to this question: how much control does an artist have over a voice that technology can now imitate and place into recordings they never made?

A person's voice is more than an instrument. It is part of their identity and, for professional musicians, a valuable commercial asset.

The implications extend beyond music. Imagine a cloned voice being used to promote a product the artist has never endorsed, express an opinion they do not hold or perform lyrics they would never sing.

Even when the content is clearly labelled as AI-generated, the question of consent remains. Disclosure tells an audience that something is synthetic; it does not establish that the person being imitated authorised its creation or commercial use.

And this is where the conversation becomes bigger than the novelty of hearing familiar-sounding voices perform new songs. It raises questions about ownership, royalties and who gets to benefit financially from an artist's identity.

The musicians behind the machine

Music is not simply a collection of sounds. It is the product of human creativity, skill and labour.

Behind a successful recording may be a songwriter, vocalist, instrumentalist, producer, sound engineer and several other contributors. Each brings something to the finished product, and their livelihoods often depend on the commercial value of that work.

AI complicates this relationship.

Generative music systems are developed using large collections of audio and other material. Questions have emerged over whether copyrighted recordings have been used to train these systems, whether permission was obtained and whether the artists and rights holders should be compensated.

The dispute is not merely theoretical. Major record companies sued AI music generators Suno and Udio in 2024, alleging that copyrighted recordings had been used without authorisation. Since then, some major labels have moved towards licensing arrangements with AI music companies, while disputes over the terms and benefits of those deals have continued.

In 2026, the American Federation of Musicians also challenged licensing arrangements involving major labels and AI companies, arguing that musicians whose recordings were licensed for AI training should have been notified and compensated.

The industry is therefore negotiating a new relationship between human creativity and machine-generated music.

And there is another concern. If AI-generated tracks become increasingly common on streaming platforms, could they compete with human-produced music for a share of the same royalty pools? Even where a particular track does not copy an existing song, the sheer volume of generated music could change how revenue and attention are distributed.

For musicians already working in a competitive industry, that possibility deserves attention.

Who owns the sound?

This is where the debate becomes particularly complicated.

When an AI tool generates a song, who owns it? Is it the person who supplied the lyrics and prompts, the platform that generated the recording, or the musicians whose existing work may have contributed to the system's training?

The answer is not always straightforward. Copyright protection generally depends on the applicable law and the extent of human creative contribution. Simply entering a prompt does not automatically settle ownership of every element in the resulting recording.

It is also important to distinguish ownership of a generated song from the rights in the recordings or compositions that may have been used to train the AI system.

Then there are royalties

If a generated song attracts millions of streams, who receives the revenue? The person who created it? The platform? The owner of the underlying composition or recording, where relevant? And what if the track imitates a recognisable artist?

Should that artist receive compensation simply because their voice or musical identity has commercial value? What about the songwriters, session musicians and producers whose work may have contributed to the technology?

These questions do not have one universal answer. They depend on the circumstances, the rights involved, the agreements in place and the laws governing the use.

But they point to a bigger issue. Innovation may create new commercial value, yet that does not automatically determine who deserves a share of it.

What this means for African music

For African musicians, these developments present both opportunity and risk.

AI could help independent artists experiment with production, reduce some costs and reach audiences beyond their immediate markets. It could also create new possibilities for preserving, reimagining and introducing African musical styles to wider audiences.

But African artists are participating in a global digital music economy in which their recordings can circulate far beyond the jurisdictions where they were created.

Are their voices and recordings adequately protected when they are uploaded, distributed or potentially used by AI systems operating across borders? Do independent musicians have the resources to understand the terms they accept when using these platforms, let alone challenge unauthorised use of their work?

Tanzania's Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act provides a framework for protecting qualifying creative works and performers' rights. The Personal Data Protection Act, 2022 may also be relevant where identifiable personal or biometric data is processed. However, these laws do not automatically resolve every question raised by AI-generated music, particularly the use of a recognisable voice or the ownership of a largely machine-generated composition.

For an industry with emerging talent and growing international ambitions, these are conversations worth having now, rather than waiting until the technology has moved further ahead.

I do not believe the answer is to reject AI music. I have experienced its creative possibilities, and I understand why people are excited by the freedom it offers.

But accessibility should not come at the expense of accountability. The ability to generate a song should not automatically translate into the right to reproduce another person's creative identity without permission.

We need clearer conversations about consent, licensing, attribution, compensation and the responsibilities of the platforms making these tools available.

AI may be able to generate a convincing melody, reproduce a familiar vocal style or turn a few lines of text into a complete song.

But when a machine can reproduce the sound of human creativity, how do we protect the humans behind that creativity?