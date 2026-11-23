Pemba. A 45-year-old man is suspected of killing his three-year-old son before taking his own life in Pemba.

The incident happened at Wesha Kichuuwani, Chake Chake District, in Pemba South region.

The man was identified as Ali Yussuf Abdalla, 45, and his son was identified as Abdulrazaki Ali Yussuf, three.

Chake Chake District Commissioner Zuhura Mgeni Othman confirmed the incident on Monday, November 23, 2026, urging people facing personal challenges to seek support from family members and relatives rather than making decisions that could endanger their lives and those of others.

“People should not make drastic decisions when facing challenges in life. Instead, they should look for safe ways to resolve their problems,” she said.

Speaking to Mwananchi, the deceased's father, Yussuf Abdalla, and his wife, Mariamu Ali Khalfan, said he had generally been a calm person who avoided conflicts with others.

However, they said they had noticed changes in his behaviour shortly before the incident, including signs of emotional distress, although they could not establish what might have prompted the tragedy.

Mr Abdalla said he was devastated by the loss of his son and grandson, adding that he did not know what had led to the incident.

Wesha local leader Ali Moh'd Ali said he received reports from residents on the evening of November 22 and went to the scene, where he found the father and child dead.