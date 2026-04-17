Residents in Israel’s Netivot urged indoors as massive bee swarm spreads across city

Residents in the southern Israeli city of Netivot have been advised to stay indoors after thousands of bees swarmed through commercial and residential areas, creating scenes of disruption and concern, according to multiple local and international reports.

The unusual incident unfolded on April 15, 2026, when a dense swarm of honeybees suddenly appeared in and around a busy shopping centre in Netivot. Witnesses described thick clouds of bees covering cars, trees, and storefronts, forcing shoppers and business owners to quickly retreat and shut doors for safety.

Local authorities responded by urging residents to avoid the affected areas and remain indoors while emergency teams and bee specialists worked to manage and disperse the swarm. In some parts of the city, bees were also reported on residential balconies and in nearby neighbourhoods, suggesting the swarm had spread beyond a single location.

Officials did not initially identify a single cause for the sudden mass swarming, but bee experts note that such events are often linked to natural colony behavior. In honeybee colonies, swarming typically occurs when a colony splits and a queen leaves with a large group of worker bees to establish a new hive. While dramatic in appearance, this process is usually part of normal reproduction and relocation behavior rather than aggression.

Entomologists say the Netivot event also highlights broader scientific and environmental questions. Swarming patterns can be influenced by temperature changes, habitat pressure, and urban expansion, which may push bee colonies into cities more frequently. Experts also study such events to better understand how bees adapt to urban environments and how environmental stressors can affect colony movement.

Despite the alarming visuals, bee swarms in this phase are often less aggressive because the insects are not defending a hive. However, their sheer numbers can still pose risks to public safety and cause major disruption in populated areas.