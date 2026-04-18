Russia offers to help with removal of Iran’s enrinched uranium amid nuclear talks

Moscow. Russia has signalled its readiness to play a direct role in efforts to reduce tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme, with its state atomic energy corporation offering to assist in removing enriched uranium from the country.

The head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, said on Saturday that the company stands ready to help with the removal of enriched uranium from Iran, according to Reuters.

Mr Likhachev said the corporation is closely monitoring ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, which have placed Iran’s uranium stockpile at the centre of diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing nuclear escalation.

The proposal comes amid renewed attempts to reach a compromise over Iran’s nuclear activities, with discussions reportedly exploring options that could see part of the enriched uranium stockpile removed or relocated as part of a broader agreement.

Russia has previously positioned itself as a potential intermediary in the dispute, offering to take custody of Iran’s enriched uranium and convert it into civilian reactor fuel, a move seen as a way to reduce proliferation risks while allowing Tehran to retain a peaceful nuclear programme.

The fate of Iran’s uranium stockpile remains one of the most contentious issues in negotiations. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has amassed significant quantities of uranium enriched to levels close to weapons-grade, raising concerns among Western powers about its potential use.

Washington has pushed for strict limits or removal of the material as part of any deal, arguing that such measures are essential to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran, however, has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and has resisted calls to relinquish control over its enriched uranium.

Recent reports indicate that discussions between the United States and Iran have considered various timelines for limiting nuclear activity, with proposals ranging from short-term pauses to longer-term restrictions.

Russia’s latest offer underscores its continued involvement in the issue, as Moscow seeks to position itself as a key player in efforts to ease tensions and broker a workable solution.

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, where disputes over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, coupled with recent military confrontations, have kept the region on edge.