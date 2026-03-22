Seven killed in Qatar helicopter crash due to technical malfunction, Qatari and Turkish authorities say

Cairo. Seven people have been killed in ‌a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters, Qatar and Turkey said on Sunday.

The Qatari and Turkish defence ministries said the ⁠helicopter had crashed after suffering a technical malfunction, which the Qatari ministry said was during "routine duty".

Four of those killed were Qatari armed forces personnel, one was from the Qatar-Turkey joint forces and two ‌were ⁠technicians, the Turkish and Qatari defence ministries said.