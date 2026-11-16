The Godfather of Mexico’s drug trade, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, dies aged 80

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the founder of Mexico’s Guadalajara Cartel and one of the most influential figures in the country’s history of organised crime, has died aged 80.

Félix Gallardo died on Sunday, November 15, at a private hospital in Guadalajara, western Mexico, following multiple organ failure, according to the Jalisco state security authorities. He had been transferred from Puente Grande maximum-security prison two days earlier after his health deteriorated.

Known as the ‘Boss of Bosses’ and ‘El Padrino’ (The Godfather), Félix Gallardo rose to prominence during the 1970s, building a powerful drug-trafficking network that helped shape Mexico’s modern narcotics trade.

Born in 1946 in Culiacán, Sinaloa, he initially worked as a police officer and bodyguard to a local governor before establishing himself as a leading figure in the Guadalajara Cartel alongside Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo.

The organisation became a major force in international drug trafficking, establishing links with Colombian drug networks, including Pablo Escobar’s Medellín Cartel, and facilitating large-scale cocaine shipments into the United States.

His criminal empire unravelled following the 1985 kidnapping and murder of US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar.

Arrested in 1989, Félix Gallardo was sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking and weapons offences. In 2017, he received a further 37-year sentence after being convicted over the kidnapping and murder of Camarena and Zavala.

He consistently denied responsibility for the killings and maintained his innocence, including during a 2021 prison interview with US Spanish-language television network Telemundo.

Despite repeated legal efforts to secure house arrest on health grounds, he remained in custody until his death.