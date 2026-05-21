Trump administration pressures Palestinian UN envoy to drop General Assembly vice presidency bid

Washington. President Donald ​Trump's administration threatened to revoke the visas of the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations if the ‌Palestinian ambassador refuses to end his candidacy for the vice presidency of the UN General Assembly, according to an internal State Department cable seen by Reuters.

In a cable dated Wednesday, US diplomats in its embassy in Jerusalem are instructed to deliver the message that Palestinian ambassador to the UN ​Riyad Mansour's general assembly bid "fuels tensions", risks to undermine Trump's Gaza peace plan and would therefore face consequences from ​Washington if it went ahead.

"To be clear, we will hold the PA responsible if the Palestinian delegation ⁠does not withdraw its VPGA candidacy," the cable, marked sensitive but unclassified, said, referring to the Palestinian Authority which exercises ​limited self-rule in the West Bank.

Among the talking points provided in the cable to US diplomats, the State Department's September 2025 decision ​to waive visa sanctions for Palestinian officials assigned to the Palestinian UN mission in New York was noted.

"It would be unfortunate to have to revisit any available options," the cable, which was first reported by NPR, said.

The Palestinian mission at UN did not immediately respond to a request for ​comment.

"We take seriously our obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement," a State Department spokesperson said. "Due to visa record confidentiality, we have ​no comment on Department actions with respect to specific cases."

Trump's plan for Gaza, shattered after more than two years of war, has been ‌held up ⁠by a refusal by Hamas to lay down their weapons and by continued Israeli attacks in Gaza that have undermined an October ceasefire.

Israeli forces still occupy more than half of Gaza's territory, where they have demolished most remaining buildings and ordered all residents out.

Mansour had already withdrawn his candidacy for the presidency of the General Assembly as a result of US lobbying in February, the ​cable said, but added that ​if elected to the lower-profile ⁠vice presidency, he could still get to preside over General Assembly sessions.

"Therefore, there is still a risk that the Palestinians could preside over GA sessions during UNGA81 unless they withdraw from the ​race," the cable said, referring to the UN General Assembly's 81st annual high-level week due ​to be convened ⁠in September.

"In a worst-case scenario, the next PGA might assist the Palestinians in presiding over high-profile sessions related to the Middle East or during UNGA81 high-level week," it said.

The election of the UN General Assembly president and the 16 delegations that will serve as vice ⁠presidents will ​be held on June 2.