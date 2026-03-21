Trump criticises NATO allies as US sends more Marines to Middle East

The US military is deploying thousands of additional Marines to the Middle East, officials told Reuters on Friday, as President Donald Trump criticised NATO allies for their reluctance to send forces to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway, which carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, has largely been closed to shipping since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran nearly three weeks ago.

Three US officials said around 2,500 Marines, along with the USS Boxer amphibious assault ship and supporting warships, will be deployed to the region, though their exact role remains unclear.

Two officials noted that no decision has been made on whether to send troops into Iran. Potential targets previously discussed include Iran’s coastline and the Kharg Island oil export hub.

Trump said the US is close to achieving its objectives, including weakening Iran’s military and preventing nuclear development, and may scale down operations.