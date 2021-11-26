UK adds six African countries to travel red list over new Covid-19 strain

From noon Friday, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini will be added to the travel red list and flights from those countries would be temporarily banned, he said on Thursday.

By The East African More by this Author

The UK has introduced new travel conditions for six African countries, including South Africa, due to growing concern over a newly discovered coronavirus variant, the Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced.

From noon Friday, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini will be added to the travel red list and flights from those countries would be temporarily banned, he said on Thursday.

Travel precaution

“From 12:00 on Friday non-UK and Irish residents will be banned from entering England if they have been in the six countries in the past 10 days. Any British or Irish resident arriving from the countries after 04:00 on Sunday will have to quarantine in a hotel, with those returning before that being asked to isolate at home,” said Mr Javid.

The UK is treading cautiously so as to protect its borders and residents, he added.

Following the announcement, British and Irish nationals arriving from these countries must quarantine, and citizens from these countries will be denied entry. Direct flights will be temporarily banned until quarantine facilities are set up.

Advertisement

South Africa and neighbouring countries were in October taken off the hotel quarantine list when the UK reviewed its Covid travel policies.

'Super variant'

However, this week, experts said a new rapidly spreading variant with multiple mutations was detected in South Africa. Experts describe the new variant, B.1.1.529, as “the worst one we've seen so far.”

Cases of the new variant have been identified in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, but so far no case has been detected in the UK.

Mr Javid said that scientists were “deeply concerned” about the new variant but more needed to be learned about it.