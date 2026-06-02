US plans major reduction in number of its African embassies that can issue visas

The United States is reportedly planning to significantly reduce the number of its embassies in Africa that process visa applications, in a move expected to tighten oversight of entry permits and reshape consular services on the continent.

According to the Associated Press, the proposal would cut the number of visa-issuing embassies from about 50 to around 20, forcing applicants in some African countries to travel to neighbouring states to access visa services.

If implemented, the changes are expected to increase both the cost and waiting time for visa applicants, particularly those in countries without designated processing centres.

The reported reforms form part of a broader US government effort to streamline overseas operations, reduce administrative costs and strengthen efficiency in consular services worldwide.

However, Washington has not yet announced an official timeline for implementation, nor released a list of embassies that would continue handling visa applications.

Officials are also yet to clarify how the proposed restructuring will affect mobility, trade, education and travel between the United States and African nations, amid concerns it could create additional barriers for applicants.