War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he does not trust Russian claims it will scale back military activity around the capital Kyiv and another city.

- Buses sent to Mariupol -

Ukraine's government says it is sending 45 buses to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol, where Russia has declared a local ceasefire.

A humanitarian corridor is to be opened to the town Zaporizhzhia with cooperation from the UN refugee agency and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Moscow says.

Several previous attempts to help civilians flee the city have failed.

- Putin misled on Ukraine: US, UK -

British intelligence says advisors to Russia's President Vladimir Putin fear telling him the truth about his "failing" and "massively misjudged" invasion of Ukraine.

US officials meanwhile say Putin feels "misled" by his military on the war's progress and the impact of sanctions, saying his mistrust in military leadership is causing "persistent tensions".

Western intelligence has been keen to play up Russia's failures in the war and highlight divisions within Putin's inner circle.





- Zelensky denies Russian scaleback -

"We don't believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase," he says in a video address, adding that Russian troops are regrouping to strike the eastern Donbas region.





- Peace talks downplayed -

The Kremlin plays down hopes of a breakthrough following Tuesday's peace talks in Istanbul, saying there was nothing "too promising" from the discussions.

But Turkey's foreign minister says higher-level talks are possible within one or two weeks "at least at the level of foreign ministers."





- Shelling despite Russia pledge -

Authorities in Chernigiv say the area was "shelled all night" despite Russia's pledge to reduce military activity there and in the capital.

AFP reporters also hear frequent explosions coming from the direction of the flashpoint Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

Separately, Ukrainian officials say a Red Cross facility was hit by Russian strikes in Mariupol, though there is no detail on when the attack happened.





- Kyiv suburb 'half destroyed' -

The mayor of Irpin says at least 200 people have been killed and more than half of the town destroyed in the fierce battle to control the western gateway to the capital.

He says that the town, which was retaken by Ukraine from Russian forces this week, is still being shelled.





- Russia, Ukraine economies hit -

The economies of Russia and Ukraine will contract by 10 percent and 20 percent respectively this year as the war between the two countries causes "the greatest supply shock" for 50 years, the European development bank says.





- War crimes warning -

The United Nations human rights chief says that Russia's widespread and indiscriminate attacks in populated areas of Ukraine could amount to "war crimes".

- Russia moving out of Chernobyl: US -

Russian forces have begun to pull out of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power site and move towards Belarus, a US defence official says.

Troops seized control of the Chernobyl site -- where radioactive waste is still stored -- on February 24, the first day of the invasion.





- Austria, Germany act on gas -

Austria and Germany activate their emergency plans to secure gas supplies, as fears rise that Russia could cut off supplies if Western countries refuse to make payments in rubles.

Putin, however, tells Chancellor Olaf Scholz Germany could continue paying for Russian gas in euros, the Berlin government says.

- Biden, Zelensky talks -

US President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky discuss "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military, during a telephone call, the White House says.





- Russia-China unity -

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia and China are pursuing a "multipolar, just, democratic" world order on his first visit to Moscow's key ally since the invasion of Ukraine.

China responds that "China-Russia cooperation has no limits".

Lavrov will this week also visit India, which, like China, has avoided condemning the invasion.





- Four million refugees -

More than four million Ukrainians have fled the country since the start of the war, the UN says.