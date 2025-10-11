Mwinyi pledges modern tools for fishermen, rice and seaweed farmers

Unguja. The Zanzibar presidential candidate for CCM, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has pledged support for fishermen, seaweed, and rice farmers by providing modern tools to boost production.

He made the remarks on Saturday, October 11, 2025, while addressing groups of seaweed farmers, rice farmers, and fishermen in Marumbi and Cheju wards in Chwaka Constituency, South Unguja, as part of the party’s ongoing campaign rallies.

Speaking on rice farming, Dr Mwinyi said that alongside promoting modern agriculture, the government would provide fertiliser, seeds, and pesticides to increase productivity.

“Although rice is not our main staple, ugali is (maize), we still produce too little and rely on imports. It’s true we cannot fully satisfy demand, but we aim to ensure sufficient food supply,” said Dr Mwinyi.

He added that once farmers are empowered and rice production rises for both consumption and trade, the government would purchase the rice, so farmers need not worry about market access.

Rice farmer Haji Salum said that in the Cheju valley, 680 hectares are cultivated by 6,000 farmers using modern infrastructure.

However, he noted that output remains low and much of the land is deteriorating.

On seaweed farming, the ruling party’s candidate highlighted that Zanzibar is Africa’s largest producer and stressed the need to prioritise and expand the crop.

“We have discussed pricing. We will offer a fair price of Sh1,000 per kilo, purchase the seaweed ourselves, and establish processing factories,” he said.

He added that mechanisms would be sought to prevent conflicts between seaweed farming, fishing, and tourism, allowing each sector to contribute productively according to its importance.

Regarding fishing, Dr Mwinyi said modern equipment would continue to be provided to enable fishermen to operate in deeper waters.

“We need larger boats, modern gear, and legally compliant fishing nets,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of seaweed farmers, Ms Fatma Abdulla urged authorities to address their challenges, noting that pricing remains unstable.

“Seaweed is often damaged by water. Prices are still unpredictable. We request attention and training in proper cultivation,” she said, also complained that some fishermen destroy nets, causing losses.

On behalf of fishermen, Foum Ali Foum said they are key stakeholders in marine conservation but do not benefit adequately.

Mr Rashid Amour added that many leaders in the fishing sector act independently rather than following existing laws.

“Officials in this sector often act on their own judgment, sidelining regulations, which causes major challenges,” he said.

Another fisherman, Ali Omari, called for formalisation of the marine sector, noting that traditional fishing practices still dominate and marine resources are not fully exploited.