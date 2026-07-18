Dar, Cairo seal deal to deepen economic ties across key sectors

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Egypt have agreed to deepen their economic partnership by expanding trade and investment, linking ports, investing in agriculture, livestock, and strengthening air and maritime transport, in a move expected to unlock new markets across Africa and beyond.

The agreements were announced on July 18, 2026, by President Samia Suluhu Hassan following official talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is in Tanzania on a one-day State Visit.

Addressing journalists after the bilateral meeting, President Hassan said the two leaders had acknowledged that trade between the countries remains well below its potential despite the vast opportunities available.

"We both agreed that the level of trade between our two countries is still low, yet there is enormous potential for growth. We have therefore agreed to expand trade, while also promoting greater investment between our nations," she said.

President Hassan noted that Egypt is already among Tanzania's leading foreign investors, ranking eighth among countries with the highest level of investment in the country.

She said Egyptian investors currently have 61 projects worth approximately $1.5 billion, creating employment for more than 4,000 Tanzanians across the energy, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, tourism and other service sectors.

"Although these figures are encouraging, we believe there is still considerable room to increase both trade and investment between our countries," she added.

Agriculture and livestock

On agriculture, President Hassan said the two countries had agreed to draw on Egypt's expertise in irrigation technology to boost agricultural productivity in Tanzania.

She noted that Africa continues to spend between $70 billion and $100 billion annually importing food, underscoring the need for greater investment in domestic agricultural production.

"Tanzania has more than 29 million hectares suitable for irrigated agriculture, and we also have the second-largest livestock population in Africa. Egypt has made significant progress in irrigation technology and seed production. We have agreed to work together to develop this sector," she said.

According to President Hassan, Egypt has also expressed interest in investing in Tanzania's livestock sector, with the two governments agreeing to pursue joint investment at Ruvu Ranch.

She further invited Egyptian investors to partner with Tanzanian institutions that own large tracts of agricultural and livestock land, including the National Service (JKT), the Tanzania Prisons Service and the National Ranching Company (Narco).

Air and maritime connectivity

In the aviation sector, President Hassan said the two countries had agreed to strengthen cooperation between their national airlines.

She noted that Egypt-Air currently operates three flights a week to Tanzania, while the government has directed Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to prepare to launch direct flights to Egypt.

She also revealed that discussions would continue on establishing maritime transport links connecting the ports of Dar es Salaam, Bagamoyo, Safaga and other Egyptian ports to facilitate cargo movement and expand market access between the two countries.

Beyond trade, investment and cooperation in agriculture, Tanzania and Egypt also agreed to strengthen collaboration in diplomacy, energy, pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing, port development, maritime transport and technical knowledge exchange as part of efforts to accelerate economic development in both countries.

The hosting Head of State further said the two governments had also agreed to continue coordinating their positions on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Egypt pledges support for strategic projects

For his part, President El-Sisi, said Egypt remains committed to working closely with Tanzania in implementing new strategic development projects.

In addition, he announced that Egypt would expand programmes for exchanging expertise and building the capacity of Tanzanian officials across various sectors.

"We will utilise all our capabilities to expand programmes for exchanging experience and building the capacity of Tanzanian officials in various areas of development," President El-Sisi said.

He said the initiative would strengthen technical expertise and improve the implementation of joint development projects.

President El-Sisi also reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to cooperating with Tanzania in developing port infrastructure and maritime transport services.

"We have expressed our readiness to cooperate in port development, logistics services and the establishment of maritime transport links between Egypt and Tanzania to facilitate trade and the movement of goods," he said.

Shared regional vision

During their discussions, the two Heads of State also reviewed the security and development situation in Africa and the Middle East.

President El-Sisi commended Tanzania for its constructive role in promoting regional and international cooperation.

"Egypt appreciates Tanzania's positive stance in strengthening cooperation between our countries. We also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues concerning Africa and the Middle East," he said.