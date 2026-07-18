'Gold cannot be tarnished': Defiant Heche vows to fight on

Tarime. Chadema vice-chairperson (Mainland) John Heche says his determination to fight for justice has grown stronger despite targeted mudslinging campaigns against him, including embezzlement allegations, declaring that "gold cannot be tarnished."

Mr Heche asserted that his focus remains fixed on executing the party Central Committee’s key directives, the "Free Tundu Lissu" campaign and the push for a new Constitution, reiterating that no amount of pressure will deter him.

Addressing a gathering of party elders in Tarime District on Friday, July 17, 2026, Mr Heche described himself as a principled leader who does not retreat under intimidation.

He noted that public enthusiasm for Chadema’s core agenda serves as his main source of strength, as demonstrated by the massive turnout and financial support for the party's appeals.

Citing an example, Mr Heche pointed out the public fundraising drive for Chadema's upcoming General Council meeting.

By 4pm on Friday, July 17, 2026, ordinary Tanzanians had contributed over Sh120 million within five days.

"Some contributed Sh100, Sh200, or even Sh85. Imagine the vast number of citizens required to raise Sh120 million in just five days from such modest pockets," he noted.

He added that he would not waste energy responding to malicious allegations designed to distract him from his mission.

"When the journey becomes exceptionally tough, it is the resilient who push forward. I am built for the hardest paths, and nobody will stop me," said Mr Heche, adding that the justice campaign resumes next week ahead of the crucial September General Council meeting.

Mr Heche also clarified that Chadema’s decision to boycott last year’s General Election was a deliberate, strategic move to protect the democratic rights of Tanzanians.

The decision, he explained, followed the breakdown of the reconciliation agreements previously reached between Chadema leaders and President Samia Suluhu Hassan, particularly regarding local government elections.

"There was severe hesitation in lifting the ban on political rallies despite it being a core component of the reconciliation pact. Rallies were only permitted after immense pressure a year later. Worse, during the local government polls, 90 percent of Chadema candidates were disqualified. How could we expect a free and fair General Election under such conditions?" he questioned.

Mr Heche maintained that sustainable development can only be achieved under a leadership elected through a transparent process anchored in a new Constitution.

Opening the meeting, Tarime District Chadema Council of Elders chairperson Nyangoko Thomas urged elders nationwide to condemn institutional wrongdoing and promote human rights.

Mr Thomas dismissed rival groups claiming to issue "warnings" to Mr Heche, describing their actions as unwise and politically motivated.

"Old age should accompany wisdom. If you lack wisdom, you do not deserve the title of an elder. Those condemning our vice-chairperson should instead lead the fight against the injustices plaguing our society, particularly here in Tarime," stated Mr Thomas.

He warned that they have identified individuals deliberately hired to tarnish Mr Heche’s image, stressing that the elders' council will deploy every lawful means to defend their leader.

Mr Thomas added that if the state fails in its primary duty to protect citizens and their property, leaders like Mr Heche have a responsibility to remind the government of its constitutional obligations.

Tarime Urban Chadema constituency chairperson, Mr Bashiri Selemani, urged Mr Heche to stay focused, attributing the political attacks to his steadfast defence of public resources.

"Attacks are inevitable because we are uncompromising in our criticism of the status quo. We want to take power, and the ruling party does not want to yield it. Do not lose hope; we stand with you," said Mr Selemani.

Chadema Mara Regional Secretary Donald Mwembe warned that the party will not hesitate to summarily expel members who organise hostile press conferences to malign the opposition's leadership.