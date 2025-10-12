‘Intoxicated’ police officer killed after being mistaken for a thief

Arusha. A 30-year-old police officer, Omary Mnandi, a resident of Arusha City, was brutally killed after being struck on the head with a blunt object in what is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity on the night of October 11, 2025.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. at Simaloi Bar in the Kaloleni area of Arusha, where five suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Arusha Regional Police Commander, SACP Justine Masejo, said preliminary investigations indicate that the incident happened after the late Mnandi, who was reportedly intoxicated, mistakenly entered a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects instead of his own.

“The deceased, who was driving a car with registration number T 402 CNC, entered another vehicle, registration number T 734 AXR, and fell asleep inside. Upon finding him there, the suspects attacked him, inflicting fatal head injuries,” SACP Masejo said.

He said that five suspects have been detained for questioning as investigations continue before further legal action is taken.

“The Arusha Regional Police Force is finalising its investigation into this incident to ensure the suspects face justice,” he said.

The body of the deceased has been preserved at Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital pending burial arrangements.

Witnesses at the scene said Mnandi had been drinking with two fellow police officers at the bar before the tragic incident occurred.

One witness, Richard Levina, said the three arrived earlier in the evening and were enjoying alcoholic drinks when Mnandi, feeling tired, decided to rest in his car.

“Unfortunately, he mistakenly opened and entered another vehicle parked nearby, believing it was his own,” Levina said.

He said that when the car owners returned and found an unfamiliar man sleeping inside, they panicked and attacked him with a metal object, assuming he was a robber.

“The blows caused severe head injuries that led to his instant death,” Levina said.