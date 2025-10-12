Hope as Phase II of Dar es Salaam’s BRT begins passenger trials

Dar es Salaam. There is renewed hope for smoother commuting in the city as Phase II of the Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has officially begun passenger trials along the Mbagala–Kilwa corridor.

Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa confirmed yesterday that the trial runs, conducted by Mofat Company, started two days ago and have now advanced to include passengers.

“The trials began the day before yesterday and yesterday the buses operated without passengers. Today, Sunday, they have started carrying passengers. We will continue in this phase while gradually increasing the number of buses on the route,” said Mr Msigwa.

The second phase of the BRT will involve 250 buses operated by Mofat Company, which has been awarded a 12-year contract to provide services on the corridor. All the buses will be powered by natural gas, in line with the government’s commitment to promoting cleaner and more sustainable public transport.

The launch of the Mbagala route marks a significant milestone in the city’s efforts to ease congestion and improve commuting efficiency for thousands of Dar es Salaam residents.