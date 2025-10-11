Samia: Don’t be intimidated, ignore fearmongers, go vote on October 29

Simiyu. The CCM presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has reaffirmed that no form of intimidation will prevent Tanzanians from exercising their democratic right to vote on October 29, 2025.

President Hassan was addressing a campaign rally in Bariadi Town, Simiyu Region, on Friday, October 10, 2025.

She urged citizens to ignore fearmongers and turn out in large numbers on polling day.

“I want to reassure you. There are people spreading fear to discourage voters from going to the polls on October 29,” she told the crowd.

“Let me be clear: I speak not only as the CCM candidate but also as the Commander-in-Chief. To those issuing threats, I say, don’t dare. If anything happens, we are ready, and we will stand with you,” reassured President Hassan, calling on Tanzanians to remain calm and confident.

She directed eligible voters to go and vote, saying that after casting their ballots, they should return home and rest, and that there is no need for fear or panic.

President Hassan reminded supporters of CCM’s record in driving development during her tenure and pledged further progress if re-elected.

“CCM is committed to service. We have delivered, and the results are visible. We are confident we can build on the gains achieved under the Sixth Phase Government. I humbly ask you to vote for CCM so that we can maintain the momentum,” she said.

Highlighting key infrastructure projects, she cited the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which is being extended to Mwanza, noting that Simiyu will also benefit.

“The SGR will pass through this region with stations for passengers to board and alight. This will create economic opportunities for young people and small traders,” she said.

Other CCM leaders used the rally to highlight the government’s achievements.

Nzega Urban parliamentary candidate Hussein Bashe told residents that farmers had witnessed a remarkable transformation under President Hassan’s leadership.

“In 2020/21, cotton sold for only Sh500 per kilo and often went unsold. This year, despite falling global prices, farmers sold their cotton at Sh1,200 per kilo, and without deductions,” he said, adding.

“In just four years, four new ginneries have been established in Simiyu Region. That’s the difference CCM has made.”

The chairman of Tanzania Livestock Keepers, Mr Mrida Mshota, commended the government for supporting pastoralists.

“In the past four years, livestock keepers nationwide have received vaccines worth Sh69 billion, ensuring every animal is vaccinated,” he said, adding.

“Simiyu alone has 2.53 million cattle. Under President Samia’s leadership, 80 extension officers and 77 motorcycles have been deployed here to strengthen livestock services.”

He added that in the past, cattle were seized and auctioned, but since 2021, this has stopped.

Mr Mshota said livestock keepers across the Lake Zone and beyond have seen the changes, assuring that this year, they are going to vote for her.

Ordinary residents at the rally voiced their confidence in President Hassan.

A cotton farmer from Bariadi, Ms Maria Luwoga, said: “Before, we suffered as buyers offered very low prices, and we made losses. Now the government ensures fair rates. We want this progress to continue, so I will vote for Mama Samia.”

For 28-year-old Emmanuel Magembe, a bodaboda rider, the SGR project brings hope.

“If the railway has stations here in Simiyu, I’ll get more passengers travelling to and from the stations. That means more income for me. I’ll vote for CCM,” he said.

Another resident, Ms Veronica Amos, said improved healthcare has benefited families in the region.