Chaumma’s Mwalimu promises modern markets for Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. The Chaumma presidential candidate, Salum Mwalimu, has pledged sweeping reforms to modernise market infrastructure across Dar es Salaam if elected president on October 29, 2025.

He said the current condition of food and open-air markets in the city was deplorable and vowed to transform them into safer, cleaner, and more conducive spaces for traders and consumers.

Mr Mwalimu was addressing a campaign rally in Msasani on Friday, October 10, 2025, during which he expressed disappointment with the state of the city’s markets.

“How can Dar es Salaam have a market like this one in Msasani, and yet it sells food? Under my administration, I will not allow this. If elected, I will rebuild it. I’ve seen many open-air markets across the city, why are they so filthy?” he questioned.

“Once in office, I will construct modern markets and ensure accessible infrastructure, including well-maintained roads for easy entry and exit,” he stressed.

Mwalimu said Dar es Salaam, as the nation’s commercial hub, should be a city of opportunity, urging voters to choose visionary and pragmatic leaders with alternative policies to redefine its image.

“Today’s challenges demand energetic and motivated young leaders. It is unacceptable that many markets fail to meet proper standards, and we keep hearing of market fires almost every day. This must end. Give Chaumma the government, and we will deliver real reforms,” he declared.

Chaumma’s Kawe parliamentary candidate, Ms Dorcus Francis, also pledged to empower young people economically through low-interest loans and to upgrade the Msasani Fish Market using revenue from the municipal council.

“I want to see this market cleaner and equipped with better, more accessible infrastructure,” said Ms Francis.

Chaumma’s Director of Public Communications, Mr John Mrema, said the party was ready to deliver genuine change by fielding a young, capable, and visionary presidential candidate.

He noted that, beyond having a youthful flag-bearer, Chaumma had developed robust and practical policies aimed at lifting Tanzanians out of poverty and empowering them socially and economically.

“We have strong policies that address the real challenges facing Tanzanians. What remains is for citizens to turn out in large numbers and vote for Mwalimu,” emphasised Mr Mrema.

He said the party believed the nation’s future lay in the hands of young, ethical leaders, stressing that Chaumma offered the best alternative for Tanzanians seeking genuine transformation.

Chaumma Youth Wing Chairperson, Mr Masoud Mambo said the party had nominated competent and ethical candidates committed to serving the people effectively.

He added that the move formed part of efforts to bring meaningful change through the ballot box as a democratic tool.

“What matters most is unity among citizens. Let us come together and support these candidates to ensure representation in key decision-making bodies. Those who have held power for six decades have failed. We must use this election to transform our lives,” said Mr Mambo.

He emphasised that young people were central to driving political and social transformation, saying it was now their time to step forward in large numbers and support change through the new leaders endorsed by the party.