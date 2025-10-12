Kibamba youth to benefit from Kairuki’s sports development initiative

Dar es Salaam. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Parliamentary candidate for Kibamba Constituency, Angella Kairuki, has pledged to launch the “Kairuki Cup” and refurbish football grounds across Kibamba to unearth and nurture young sporting talent capable of representing the district nationally and internationally.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Kwembe and Kibamba on 12 October 2025, Kairuki said the tournament will provide regular competitive opportunities for youth and serve as a springboard to higher levels of the game.

“If I am elected in the upcoming general election, I will establish the Kairuki Cup to help uncover the talents of our young sportspeople,” she said.

Kairuki also noted that while Kibamba is blessed with football pitches, many require urgent repairs to meet acceptable playing standards.

She pledged to ensure the fields are upgraded and levelled, offering a safe and attractive environment for training and matches.

Kibamba resident Agness Torokoka expressed gratitude for the plan, saying improved facilities would give local children a real chance to develop their skills and aspire to represent Kibamba on bigger stages.

“Organised grassroots competitions and good infrastructure are essential for talent development,” Torokoka said.

“National and regional initiatives from the Tanzania Football Federation’s grassroots programmes to FIFA and CAF development drivesm underscore the value of local tournaments and improved facilities in producing elite players.