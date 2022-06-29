President Samia appoints new Chief of Defence Forces

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's Commander-In-Chief of Armed Forces, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Wednesday, June 29, appointed General Jacob John Mkunda as new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communication at State House in Dar es Salaam said General Mkunda replaces outgoing CDF General Venance Mabeyo.

Prior to the new appointment Mkunda was the Chief of Operations and Training.

Mkunda replaced Mabeyo after the latter has reached his statutory retirement age.

At the same time, President Samia promoted Major General Salum Haji Othman to Lieutenant General and appointed him as new Chief of Staff of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF).

Prior to the appointment, Othman was Commissioner for Research and Military Development at the ministry of the defence and national services.

Advertisement

Also, the head of the state appointed Lieutenant General Mathew Edward Mkingule as ambassador. Before he was the chief of staffs of TPDF.

All the new appointees will be sworn in on June 30, 2022 at State House Dar es Salaam.