Late Uganda equaliser denies Taifa Stars first-ever Afcon finals victory

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national football team, Taifa Stars, were painfully denied a historic first victory at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals after settling for a dramatic 1-1 draw against regional rivals Uganda Cranes on Friday night, December 27, 2025.

The Group C encounter, played at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, lived up to expectations, producing an end-to-end contest marked by intensity, missed chances and late drama, as both sides pushed hard for maximum points in a tightly contested group.

Uganda appeared the sharper side in the opening exchanges and dominated large spells of the first half. Midfielder Allan Okello was at the heart of Uganda’s early attacking intent and came close to breaking the deadlock when his powerful effort forced Taifa Stars goalkeeper Zuberi Foba into a full-stretch save.

The Cranes went even closer moments later when striker Rogers Mato rose highest to meet a cross with a thumping header.

However, Foba was beaten as the ball crashed off the crossbar and bounced back into play, sparing Tanzania in what was Uganda’s clearest chance of the half.

Despite Uganda’s dominance, Taifa Stars also showed flashes of attacking promise. Novatus Miroshi tested his luck from distance, while Kelvin John found space inside the box, but both players failed to trouble the Ugandan goal as their shots drifted wide.

The second half saw a transformed Tanzanian side, with head coach Miguel Gamondi’s men raising their tempo and showing greater belief going forward.

Simon Msuva nearly opened the scoring when his fierce drive took a deflection and went just wide of the post, signaling Taifa Stars’ growing confidence.

Their breakthrough eventually arrived midway through the half when Alphonce Msanga unleashed a powerful shot that struck the hand of Baba Alhassan inside the penalty area.

After brief consultations, the referee pointed to the spot, awarding Tanzania a golden opportunity to make history.

Experienced winger Simon Msuva stepped up and showed remarkable composure, calmly sending veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango the wrong way before rifling the ball into the roof of the net to give Taifa Stars a deserved 1-0 lead.

With time running out, Uganda threw everything forward in search of an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off late in the game when substitute Denis Omedi delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, where fellow substitute Uche Ikpeazu produced a powerful diving header to beat Foba and level the scores.

The drama was far from over. Deep into stoppage time, Uganda were handed a stunning chance to snatch victory after being awarded a penalty.

However, Allan Okello’s spot-kick sailed horribly over the crossbar, much to the relief of the Tanzanian bench and fans.

Taifa Stars also had a late chance to claim all three points, but Charles M’Mombwa dragged his shot wide in the dying moments, ensuring the match ended level.

The result leaves Tanzania third in Group C with one point and a goal difference of minus one, while Uganda remain bottom with one point and a minus two goal difference.

Attention now turns to the final group matches scheduled for December 30.