Thunderstorms, heavy rains to hit several Tanzania regions, says TMA

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued an alert for rain accompanied by thunderstorms from the night of Sunday, April 19, 2026, across several regions of the country.

According to the advisory, the affected areas include the islands of Unguja and Pemba, Tanga and Dar es Salaam, northern parts of Morogoro Region, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara, as well as Pwani Region, including Mafia Island.

Other regions listed are Mtwara and Lindi, southern parts of Morogoro, Kigoma, Katavi and Tabora, Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Mara and Simiyu, as well as Dodoma and Singida.

The advisory also covers Ruvuma, Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Iringa and Njombe.

For Monday, April 20, 2026, TMA has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara, as well as the islands of Unguja and Pemba.

No weather alert has been issued for Tuesday, April 21, 2026, according to the schedule released by TMA.

However, on April 22, heavy rainfall is expected in Tanga Region and the islands of Unguja and Pemba.