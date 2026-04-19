CRDB blends sport and wellness in drive for healthier workforce

Arusha. CRDB Bank Plc has stepped up its drive to build a healthier workforce by placing sport and physical activity at the heart of its Wellness Day program, turning a routine staff engagement into a vibrant fitness showcase.

Held at Kiringe Garden grounds, the event unfolded like a mini sports festival, with employees swapping office desks for workout gear as they took part in aerobics sessions, light competitive games and team-building exercises.

The action on the field was complemented by medical check-ups and wellness clinics, creating a balanced mix of sport and health awareness.

Speaking during the event, the CRDB bank’s Director of Banking Operations Admin Mwansasu said the initiative, running since 2021, is designed to help employees balance demanding work schedules with personal wellbeing.

He emphasized that sport, exercise and health education remain central to that mission.

He noted that employees who maintain strong physical fitness and mental stability are better equipped to meet targets and deliver quality service, drawing a clear link between performance in the workplace and discipline often associated with sport.

“Just like athletes, consistency, resilience and discipline are key to success,” he said, adding that customer satisfaction ultimately depends on a healthy and motivated workforce.

The Wellness Day program forms part of a wider nationwide rollout that began earlier this year in Mwanza and has now reached the Northern Zone. Plans are underway to extend it across all eight operational zones, including the bank’s international branches.

Acting Director of Human Resources, Timoth Fasha, said the bank is collaborating with health experts to guide employees on fitness, nutrition, sleep and mental health.

He pointed out that many workers often sideline their health due to tight schedules, making structured wellness initiatives essential.

“With many spending long hours seated, inactivity and stress become real risks. Sport and exercise are no longer optional, they are necessary,” he said.

Beyond physical activity, the program also provides access to doctors and counsellors who offer advice on stress management, relationships and overall lifestyle improvement.