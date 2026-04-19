Gueye, Oura, Mpanzu fire Simba to dominant win to pile pressure on Yanga

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC delivered a composed and clinical performance to defeat Namungo FC 3-1, securing their 12th win of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League season at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi today, April 19, 2026.

Dar es Salaam. The Msimbazi Street giants made an early statement, with Libase Gueye opening the scoring in the 11th minute after being set up neatly by Anicet Oura.

The duo combined effectively again in the 25th minute, this time with Oura finishing off a well-worked move to double Simba’s lead.

Namungo responded before the break, pulling one back in the 34th minute through Heritier Makambo, who calmly converted a penalty after Yusuf Kagoma was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box. Simba, however, maintained a 2-1 advantage going into halftime.

After the restart, Simba continued to dictate the tempo and were rewarded in the 74th minute when Ellie Mpanzu unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box to restore their two-goal cushion.

Despite late pressure from Namungo, Simba’s defense remained resolute, clearing all threatening deliveries to ensure maximum points.

The victory keeps Simba firmly in the title race, as they remain second on the table with 42 points from 19 matches, five points behind leaders Young Africans (Yanga), who have 47 points from the same number of games.

Azam FC sit third with 37 points, while Singida Black Stars occupy fourth place with 29 points.

The league will take a 10-day break to allow four clubs to participate in the Union Cup, which is scheduled to kick off tomorrow, Apri 21, 2026 in Zanzibar.

The participating teams are Yanga, the defending Union Cup champions, along with Simba S.C., Azam FC, and Singida Black Stars.

Their involvement has temporarily halted league action as attention shifts to the regional competition.

In the Mainland Premier League standings, the relegation battle remains intense. KMC sit at the bottom of the table with nine points from 19 matches, while Tanzania Prisons are 15th with 14 points from the same number of games.

Mbeya City are also in danger, placed 14th with 17 points after 19 fixtures, closely followed by Fountain Gate FC, who are 13th with 19 points.

The pressure at the bottom of the table continues to mount as teams fight to avoid the drop in the remaining fixtures of the season.

League action is set to resume on April 30 with a busy schedule across different venues. Fountain Gate FC will host Pamba Jiji FC at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha from 2pm.

Later in the day, Mbeya City will face Mashujaa FC at the Tanzanite Kwaraa Stadium from 4:15pm, before JKT Tanzania take on KMC at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in Dar es Salaam at 6:30pm.