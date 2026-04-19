Dube and Zouzoua Brace as Yanga Hammer Mbeya City 6-0

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) delivered a ruthless performance to thrash Mbeya City 6-0 in a Tanzania Mainland Premier League clash played today, April 16, 2026, at the KMC Complex, underlining their growing dominance in the title race.

The emphatic victory showcased Yanga’s attacking depth and cohesion, with multiple players stepping up in a match that quickly turned into a one-sided affair.

Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube and Ivorian midfielder Pacome Zouzoua each netted a brace, while Maxi Nzengeli and Mohamed “Tshabalala” Hussein also found the back of the net to complete the rout.

From the opening whistle, Yanga looked sharp, dictating the tempo and pressing Mbeya City high up the pitch.

Their early dominance paid off when Dube opened the scoring, calmly finishing off a well-worked move to give his side the lead. The goal set the tone for what would become a long afternoon for Mbeya City.

Zouzoua soon doubled the advantage, capitalizing on defensive lapses to slot home Yanga’s second. With confidence flowing, the league leaders continued to pile pressure on their opponents, creating wave after wave of attacking opportunities.

Dube grabbed his second of the match before halftime, showing his clinical edge in front of goal, while Nzengeli added another to put Yanga firmly in control heading into the break.

In the second half, there was no let-up from the Jangwani giants. Zouzoua completed his brace with a composed finish, and Mohamed Hussein, nicknamed “Tshabalala,” joined the scoresheet with a well-taken goal to seal the 6-0 triumph.

A key figure in Yanga’s dominant display was Ugandan playmaker Allan Okello, who orchestrated much of the attacking play and contributed two crucial assists. His vision and creativity consistently unlocked Mbeya City’s defense, making him one of the standout performers on the day.

The result further cements Yanga’s position at the top of the league standings.

The defending champions now have 47 points from 19 matches, opening an eight-point gap over their traditional rivals Simba, who sit second with 39 points from 18 matches.

Beyond the scoreline, the performance sends a strong message to their title challengers.

Yanga appear to be hitting peak form at a critical stage of the season, combining defensive solidity with attacking efficiency.

For Mbeya City, the heavy defeat will raise concerns as they look to regroup and improve their performances in the remaining fixtures.

They struggled to cope with Yanga’s pace and precision, particularly in midfield and defense.