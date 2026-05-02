10-day rains forecast for Lake Zone, Coast and northern highlands

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a 10-day weather outlook indicating continued rainfall across several parts of the country, particularly the Lake Victoria Basin, coastal areas and sections of the northern highlands.

In a statement covering May 1 to May 10, the agency said regions within the Lake Zone—Kagera, Geita, Shinyanga, Mwanza, Simiyu and Mara—are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in a number of areas during the period.

The north-eastern highlands, comprising Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro, are likely to experience light rains in isolated areas, while humid conditions are expected to persist along the coastal belt.

According to TMA, coastal regions including Tanga, northern Morogoro, Pwani and Dar es Salaam, as well as the islands of Unguja and Pemba, will record rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.

In western Tanzania, Kigoma, Katavi and Tabora are forecast to receive intermittent rains, with thunderstorms expected in a few locations.

However, dry conditions are likely to continue in the central zone, particularly in Dodoma and Singida regions.

In the south-western highlands—covering Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Njombe and Iringa—light and occasional rainfall is expected in some areas, with a similar outlook projected for the southern regions of Ruvuma and southern Morogoro.

Along the southern coast, Lindi and Mtwara regions are also expected to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.

TMA attributed the prevailing weather conditions to changes in global atmospheric pressure systems.

It explained that during the 10-day period, high-pressure systems in the Southern Hemisphere—specifically the St Helena and Mascarene systems—are expected to strengthen, while those in the Northern Hemisphere, including the Azores and Siberia systems, are likely to weaken.

“This shift is pushing the rain belt northwards, thereby enhancing rainfall activity over the Lake Victoria Basin, the north-eastern highlands and the coastal areas,” the authority said.

The agency further noted that the strengthening of weather systems over the Lake Victoria Basin, combined with moisture-laden winds from the Indian Ocean, is expected to intensify rainfall along the coast and neighbouring areas.