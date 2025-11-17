100,000 Euro funding as venture capital targets high-potential Tanzanian start-ups

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian innovators have been invited to apply for €100,000 (about Sh282 million) in non-dilutive co-financing as develoPPP Ventures opens applications for Cohort 10, aiming to accelerate the growth of early-stage companies with high social and economic impact across the country.

The programme, implemented by DEG Impulse, is calling for start-ups with scalable business models, proven revenue traction and a clear pathway to profitability. Applications are open until 31 December 2025.

Since launching in Tanzania in 2022, develoPPP Ventures has supported 31 local start-ups across sectors including clean technology, agriculture, healthcare, insurance and sustainable finance.

The initiative has enabled young enterprises to expand essential services, build local capacity and generate employment opportunities in communities across the country.

The programme’s impact extends across East Africa, where it has received more than 2,000 applications, financed 100 start-ups, mobilised over €40 million in follow-on capital, created more than 3,700 decent jobs, and improved access to vital services for more than 10 million people.

Among the beneficiaries is Healthy Seaweed Co. Limited, whose founder and chief executive, Nancy Cyprian Iraba, credited the programme with accelerating their growth.

“Thanks to develoPPP Ventures, we expanded our infrastructure, reaching more women seaweed farmers and accelerating growth. We increased our capacity by 300%, trained 389 women, and improved product quality. We achieved $100,000 in sales and national certification, strengthening our financial systems and strategic outlook,” she said.

Another Tanzanian beneficiary, NovFeed, also attributes its expansion to the programme’s technical and financial backing, which has strengthened its ability to reach more smallholder farmers with climate-smart agricultural solutions.

To qualify for the new funding round, start-ups must have generated revenue, be able to provide matching funds equal to the develoPPP Ventures investment, and possess at least one year of financial statements.

The programme particularly encourages applications from women-led enterprises and those championing gender equality.