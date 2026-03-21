120 children receive Eid ul Fitr aid from Oryx Gas Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The New Faraja Orphanage Centre in Mburahati, Dar es Salaam, has received a generous donation of food items from Oryx Gas Tanzania as part of its Eid ul Fitr support initiative, bringing smiles to 120 children.
The donation is intended to assist with preparations for the Eid ul Fitr celebrations, observed tomorrow (Saturday), March 21, 2026, following the conclusion of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.
Speaking after receiving the support, the New Faraja Orphanage Centre’s founder, Ms Zmla Idris, expressed gratitude to Oryx Gas Tanzania for the assistance, which brought comfort to the 120 children at the centre, 80 percent of whom are orphans.