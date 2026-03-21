120 children receive Eid ul Fitr aid from Oryx Gas Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The New Faraja Orphanage Centre in Mburahati, Dar es Salaam, has received a generous donation of food items from Oryx Gas Tanzania as part of its Eid ul Fitr support initiative, bringing smiles to 120 children.

The donation is intended to assist with preparations for the Eid ul Fitr celebrations, observed tomorrow (Saturday), March 21, 2026, following the conclusion of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

Speaking after receiving the support, the New Faraja Orphanage Centre’s founder, Ms Zmla Idris, expressed gratitude to Oryx Gas Tanzania for the assistance, which brought comfort to the 120 children at the centre, 80 percent of whom are orphans.

“The support is a sign of love, and today we have received love together with joy. Who would have thought that you would bring such happiness to these children?” she said.

Ms Idris added that the centre has been operating for 17 years, accommodating children at different educational levels, from primary and secondary schools to college.

One of the children said the donation not only brought comfort but also demonstrated the company’s genuine care for people in need.

“This is the best day ever. We are not just sitting, we are playing and singing too,” said the child.

Oryx Gas Tanzania said the donation was made in recognition of the centre’s efforts to raise children with strong moral foundations and proper upbringing.