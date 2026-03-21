Weatherman issues nationwide alert as heavy rains loom across key regions

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a weather alert warning of heavy rainfall across several regions, urging residents to take precautions to minimise potential risks associated with the adverse conditions.

In a statement released on Saturday, March 21, 2026, the authority said heavy rains are expected in Dar es Salaam, Pwani Region (including Mafia Island), Tanga Region, Kagera Region, Geita Region, Mwanza Region, Mara Region, Simiyu Region, Arusha Region, Manyara Region, Kilimanjaro Region, Kigoma Region, Katavi Region, Rukwa Region and Songwe Region, as well as the islands of Pemba and Unguja.

TMA indicated that there is a high likelihood of significant rainfall, with possible moderate impacts, including localised flooding that could disrupt economic activities and daily life in some areas.

For the same day, the authority also issued a specific heavy rain warning for Arusha Region, Manyara Region, Kilimanjaro Region, Tabora Region, Singida Region and Tanga Region, alongside Unguja and Pemba Island.