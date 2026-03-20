How travel can unite people where politics divides them

The love bug for Tanzania that bit Victoria Nguyen has left her deeply enamoured with the East African country along the Indian Ocean.

The American lady has been to the country numerous times; she recently returned home and already she is planning on returning to the country again.

Even when her country, the United States, has imposed strict restrictions for Tanzanians to apply for a visa, that has not deterred her from still connecting with the people who have now become like a family to her.

“I don't understand why my friends can't come visit me in the US but I can easily go to Tanzania; that is very unfortunate,” she questioned.

She explained the importance of travel: that people need to travel and know each other’s cultures, which brings more understanding and compassion for each other and makes more friends than enemies.

As the world is chaotic with the conflicts that her country is embroiled in, she finds it necessary to extend love and friendship to show the world what ordinary Americans are really like—a contrasting view to the current administration that is waging a war.

Draped in a huge American flag next to her Tanzanian friend, who was similarly waving a Tanzanian flag, Victoria danced with children in Chanika on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam. “I felt so proud and honoured,” she said.

Seeing children waving American and Tanzanian flags in a time like this made her realize people’s love for each other goes beyond politics.

She had made it a habit of reserving her safari visits to the country to spend time with local communities she befriended along the way. For her, it is not a gimmick or short fascination with the people, but her strong desire to make friends and help the less privileged.

Victoria insists she is in no way wealthy. She describes herself as a hard worker; she works two jobs, even taking night shifts to earn a living, so when she gives, it comes from a place of compassion and not otherwise.

While in Tanzania, she likes to unwind and take time for herself, visit Zanzibar and spend time in Stone Town, walking along Forodhani for street food—something she is into.

The other half of her time in Tanzania is spent visiting orphanages, schools and youth groups. She recently helped buy new roofing materials for an orphanage that was heavily leaking during the rainy season. “I represent the person I am; I don't represent my country.

People see me as a human with a soul, not what my country is doing,” she said.

Indeed, there are many Americans who travel to Africa and their impact on the economies is noted, either through the dollars they spend as tourists or through their philanthropic work in Africa. It would be quite unfair to paint the people with one brush.

It is understandable to think the US’s involvement in the current Iran war would make people view Americans unfavourably, but she hopes people will judge Americans individually based on their characters and not what they see in the news.

Victoria is delighted to be received with compassion and warmth in Tanzania just like she has been welcomed many times before and nothing has changed. Recently, she met some youth in Dar es Salaam and had a memorable time.

They held a small beauty pageant with a whole catwalk for the young men and women accompanied by fun activities. “I wanted them to see the beauty they possess—something that goes beyond just mere looks, but one’s character, the spirit of loving each other and being confident,” she said.

She wanted them to understand that in this world, one should be brave enough to pursue their dreams no matter their background or financial status.

At the end of the evening, the group of ten young Tanzanians who participated walked away with hundreds of dollars and barbershop equipment, among other things.

For Victoria, she finds her safari to Tanzania a much-needed rejuvenating time in her extremely busy life; that does not negate her ability to take time to help others.

She noted that philanthropy is her life purpose. “That's my passion and my dream,” she chimed in. She spent time in Arusha, finding time to go to Serengeti for a game drive. In her true fashion, she also went to a nearby school and gave out books and other school supplies.

She is envisioning a more structured way to give back in Tanzania, looking for a community that she can channel her efforts toward to make a tangible impact as she keeps coming back to Tanzania. “My goal is to go back to Tanzania and open an entrepreneurial establishment for the people and they can use that money to spur their local economy,” she said.

She has been to several regions of Tanzania and she already has an idea of where she can work in collaboration with her Tanzanian friends.

Her message to the world in these violent times is simple: respect for each other. One doesn't have to understand or agree with everyone or even love them, but respecting each other is key to harmony. Everyone has a right to build a life and a career that they dream of and no one person or country is more important than another.

“We are all equal in this world, whether you are an American, Tanzanian, or from any other country,” she insisted. Even on a personal level, she explained, while in pursuit of your goals, do not step on others and demean their goals and aspirations. People can coexist while being ambitious in life.

Children in schools she visited didn't see an American amidst them; all they saw was a kind human who loves their company. She spent two weeks in Tanzania, curating her time between the national parks, beaches and the communities, giving each location her full presence and attention.

While in the national parks, she did let herself enjoy the world without survivor's remorse or the guilt of her success and privilege. And while at the orphanages, schools and hanging out with the locals, she understood the weight of other people's challenges and respectfully offered her help.

The two contrasting worlds are sobering to her, but so is life in general. She understands being an American in this day and time carries a lot of conflicting responses from people around the world, but she hopes people will see American citizens for what they are and not tie them to political decisions made in Washington, DC.

Before leaving Dar es Salaam, she ditched her hotel food and went to the streets of Sinza for some street food. “As a multicultural person, I like to taste all types of cuisines; my taste buds are strong enough to adapt to any flavours,” she said.