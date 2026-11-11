20 Tanzanian businesses join green entrepreneurship programme in Arusha

Arusha. Twenty Tanzanian businesses developing solutions to climate-related challenges have joined the third cohort of AfroGreen, a nine-month programme aimed at strengthening investment readiness, creating jobs and supporting sustainable businesses.

The programme was launched on October 30, 2026, as Westerwelle Startup Haus Arusha (WSHA) marked four years of supporting entrepreneurs in northern Tanzania.

Co-financed by the Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania and the Westerwelle Foundation in Germany, AfroGreen supports businesses operating in renewable energy, the circular economy, climate-smart agriculture, climate adaptation and sustainable value chains.

Eight of the selected businesses, representing 40 percent of the cohort, are women-led. Fifteen are based in Arusha, while the remaining five operate in Dar es Salaam and Iringa.

The latest cohort builds on two previous editions that supported 30 startups, contributed to 42 jobs and mobilised more than €132,000.

Under the new programme, all 20 businesses will receive support to prepare for fundraising and measure their climate impact. The initiative targets the creation of at least 40 jobs and securing two to three investment commitments.

WSHA Country Director Isaack Shayo said the programme reflected a shift towards helping businesses move beyond early-stage support and attract investment.

He said the foundation's plans to 2030 focused on investment readiness, international connections and stronger links with Arusha's business community to improve access to mentorship, trade and finance.

Embassy of Switzerland Head of Employment and Income Andrea Inglin said access to finance, technical expertise, networks and appropriate business support was essential in helping businesses respond to climate change.

Since opening in 2022, WSHA has supported 809 entrepreneurs, including 309 startups, with women accounting for 55 percent of those reached.

Arusha City Council Youth Officer Evodius Cleophace said such initiatives complemented government efforts to expand opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

He said the council had issued Sh2 billion in loans to groups of youth, women and people with disabilities during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, including Sh578.7 million allocated to youth.