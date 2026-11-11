Access to computers will open the door for girls to become tomorrow’s technologists

Mr Isack Celestine Nchunda.

Also Read

Latest

  1. Samia challenges world leaders to turn climate promises into measurable action at COP31

  2. Tanzania pushes technology-led emergency healthcare in Africa

  3. Tanzania moves to strengthen ties with manufacturers to boost industrial growth

  4. When money opens presidential doors: From Epstein to Chivayo

  5. Tapped in, maxed out: how much is too much?

In the headlines

View All