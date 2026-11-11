Access to computers will open the door for girls to become tomorrow’s technologists

By Isack Nchunda

Over the past fifteen years, Africa’s financial sector has changed radically – not only in the products and services on offer, but in the technology that underpins them.

Technology has created a new generation of digital financial services that would have been unimaginable a few decades ago. These services have reached millions of people across the continent, offering lower costs and impressive efficiency, particularly in countries such as Tanzania.

Every one of these channels is the result of work by experts along the value chain, from the software engineers who support businesses across many industries to front-line players such as mobile network operators and fintechs.

Yet across that chain, men still outnumber women in the technology ecosystem that creates new products.

Studies have traced this gender gap to factors on both the supply and the demand side.

Bringing more girls into technology starts at school, where girls and boys alike need early access to computers and basic training.

For many girls, this is the best chance to share in the benefits of technology.

It will also help to break down barriers that have stood for generations.

For many women, persistent social, cultural and economic norms, together with limited formal education, literacy and numeracy, have held them back.

Giving girls earlier access to technology will therefore be crucial, not only for them but for the future of their communities.

It is against this background that, on 11 November 2026, CapitalPay Tanzania, through the CapitalPay Foundation, opened the CapitalPay Digital Empowerment Lab at Kibaha Girls Secondary School in the Pwani Region, as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

The Lab marks a significant step in equipping Tanzanian girls with the digital skills they will need for the future.

Equipped with 50 computers, the Lab now serves 547 students and 53 teachers. It reduces the school’s student-to-computer ratio from 62 to 1 to around 10 to 1, giving every student far more regular, hands-on access to technology.

The project follows engagement with the leadership of the Kibaha Education Complex, led by its Director General, Mr Robert Shilingi, who endorsed the initiative during a site visit in July 2026 and praised its focus on the digital empowerment of girls.

The launch ceremony included the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and a ribbon-cutting, followed by a short demonstration of the new Lab by the students. Yet the gap the Lab addresses goes well beyond equipment.

Opportunity depends on who has access to the tools of the future, and that is the gap this Lab is meant to close. We chose to focus on girls deliberately, because digital skills now shape who finds work and who leads institutions. When a girl gains confidence with technology, the effect reaches her family and her community, and the whole country gains from her talent.

That is why the programme goes beyond the launch, with staff volunteering and mentoring at the school and a certification ceremony for teachers. A 12-month impact report will track the Lab’s progress.

As the 50 new computers are switched on at Kibaha Girls Secondary School on 11 November, these students gain the chance to join the technologists who build the financial solutions we all rely on today.

At CapitalPay Tanzania, for example, we build the payment infrastructure that moves money across Africa – from a farmer in Mbeya being paid for her crop, to cargo clearing at the port of Dar es Salaam, to a small trader in Nairobi receiving payment on her phone.

We see every day what happens when systems are reliable and open to everyone: opportunity follows. But we have also learnt a hard truth. Opportunity does not follow automatically; it follows access. And for too long, access to technology in Africa has had a gender.

For the students of Kibaha Girls Secondary School, that story will change. They will be the people we rely on in tomorrow’s coding bootcamps, in boardrooms, and in the server rooms of banks and telecoms companies.

Across Africa, women make up less than 30 per cent of tech professionals, and far fewer in senior engineering, cybersecurity and fintech leadership roles. In many schools, girls are still the last to touch the computer and the first to be told to take notes while the boys “try it out”. That is not just unfair; it is bad economics. When a girl learns to code, she does not simply learn a skill. She learns to solve problems, to build, to earn, to hire and to lead.

At CapitalPay Tanzania, our commitment does not end at the ribbon-cutting. We will support teacher certification, and our engineers will volunteer their time. In the interests of accountability, we will publish what the Lab has achieved in twelve months’ time.

The skills these girls build could take them into technology, finance, business, science or public service. Some may found Tanzania’s next great companies or take the plunge into the start-up world, creating jobs for young people and paying taxes to the Tanzania Revenue Authority that help the government deliver public services.

Some may one day build new payment systems that serve Tanzania and the whole continent.

To those who still think technology is a man’s field, I offer a simple challenge: come to Kibaha. Watch 547 girls who once shared a handful of computers lean into a screen, type a line of code and see it work. Watch a girl’s face as she realises she no longer has to wait. Together, we can change what is possible – for Kibaha, for Tanzania, and for an Africa that finally draws on all of its talent.