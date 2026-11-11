Tanzania moves to strengthen ties with manufacturers to boost industrial growth

Dodoma. The government and the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) are seeking to strengthen cooperation to address challenges facing manufacturers and create a more favourable environment for industrial investment and production.

The push for closer engagement emerged on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, when the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Waziri Salum, met the new CTI executive director, Mr Frank Dafa, and his predecessor, Mr Leodegar Tenga, in Dar es Salaam.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the new CTI leadership to introduce itself to the ministry, with both sides emphasising the importance of regular consultations on issues affecting the industrial sector.

Ambassador Salum said the private sector remained an important partner in economic development, particularly in attracting investment and strengthening domestic production.

He said cooperation between the government and manufacturers was essential to identifying business constraints, improving the investment climate and enabling industries to contribute more effectively to the economy.

“The government recognises the role of the private sector in growing the economy and strengthening industrial production. We must therefore maintain strong working relations that allow the government and investors to work together,” he said.

He said the ministry would continue engaging CTI and other stakeholders to exchange views, address manufacturers’ concerns and improve communication on issues affecting industrial development.

Mr Dafa said CTI was committed to strengthening its partnership with the government and representing manufacturers’ interests in discussions on policies and the business environment.

He thanked the ministry for its continued cooperation, saying the federation would work with the government to advance the country’s industrial development agenda.

Mr Tenga said CTI would continue providing manufacturers with a platform to express their views and participate in discussions aimed at improving the business and investment environment.

He said sustained engagement would enable manufacturers to contribute to policy discussions and initiatives to improve the country’s investment climate.