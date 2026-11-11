Tanzania moves to strengthen ties with manufacturers to boost industrial growth

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ambassador Waziri Rajab Salum, speaks during a meeting with CTI executive director Frank Dafa, his predecessor, Mr Leodegar Tenga, and other ministry and CTI officials in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation to promote industrial development. PHOTO | ALFRED ZACHARIA
By
Alfred Zacharia
Alfred Zacharia is a business reporter for The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers.
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