Tanzania moves to strengthen ties with manufacturers to boost industrial growth

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ambassador Waziri Rajab Salum, speaks during a meeting with CTI executive director Frank Dafa, his predecessor, Mr Leodegar Tenga, and other ministry and CTI officials in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation to promote industrial development. PHOTO | ALFRED ZACHARIA

By  Alfred Zacharia

Alfred Zacharia is a business reporter for The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers.

Mwananchi Communications Limitted

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