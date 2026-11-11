When money opens presidential doors: From Epstein to Chivayo

By Anna Tibaijuka

In the preceding articles, I examined the economic consequences of corruption and the institutional weaknesses exposed by major financial scandals in East Africa.

These scandals demonstrate why countries must protect public financial decisions against improper political influence.

Yet corruption and influence-peddling are by no means uniquely African phenomena.

Throughout the world, private wealth can open doors to political leaders, social elites and powerful institutions. Some relationships are entirely legitimate. Others create opportunities for improper influence, conflicts of interest or unlawful conduct.

Two controversial figures provide an interesting comparison: the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein and Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Their stories are different, particularly regarding the crimes established by evidence. But both raise questions about the extraordinary access that wealthy private individuals can obtain within powerful circles.

Epstein and the world of elite privilege

Jeffrey Epstein cultivated an extensive network involving politicians, royalty, financiers, academics and celebrities. He moved comfortably among influential personalities, using his wealth and social connections to acquire prestige.

Behind these relationships, however, was a convicted sex offender whose exploitation of vulnerable young girls became the subject of extensive criminal investigations.

His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was subsequently convicted for facilitating the sexual abuse of minors. Epstein died in federal custody in August 2019. His death was officially ruled suicide, although its circumstances generated widespread speculation.

The continuing release of the so-called Epstein Files has demonstrated the extraordinary breadth of his associations.

The remarkable rise of Wicknell Chivayo

In Africa, Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo acquired extraordinary public visibility through his commercial activities, conspicuous generosity and relationships with political leaders.

He became known for expensive gifts, luxury vehicles and public appearances with influential personalities. His relationships extended beyond Zimbabwe to several other African countries.

Associated Press reporting documented his encounters with presidents and other prominent leaders, including Kenya’s William Ruto, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chivayo also obtained significant business opportunities, including contracts associated with energy projects. Some of his commercial dealings became controversial, although certain fraud allegations were dismissed by courts.

Following his death in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026, public attention intensified around his extensive political connections.

A publication circulating under the title The Network has made sweeping allegations of illicit international dealings involving Chivayo and several African political leaders.

These allegations have not been substantiated by the independent evidence examined for this article. They must not be presented as established facts. Nevertheless, the documented extent of Chivayo’s political access raises legitimate questions.

Two men, different kinds of controversy

There are parallels between Epstein and Chivayo, but the differences are fundamental.

Epstein’s sexual offences were established through criminal proceedings. The allegations of a transnational criminal network involving Chivayo and African presidents remain unproven.

The primary harm in Epstein’s case concerned the exploitation of vulnerable victims and failures of criminal justice and institutional accountability.

The concerns surrounding Chivayo centre more directly on commercial interests, politically connected business relationships and possible vulnerabilities in public procurement.

The comparison is therefore not an assertion that the two men committed equivalent offences. Rather, both stories illustrate how private wealth can create extraordinary social and political access.

Why the economic consequences may differ

There is also an important economic distinction. A scandal involving influential individuals may reveal grave institutional failures without necessarily disrupting the overall functioning of a large national economy.

This does not diminish the suffering of victims or excuse wrongdoing. But where political influence affects major public contracts, national borrowing, energy supplies or natural-resource revenues, the consequences can extend far beyond the immediate participants.

In developing countries with limited fiscal resources, a single poorly managed infrastructure contract may impose enormous costs.

If illicit proceeds are transferred abroad, the economy may also lose opportunities for domestic investment.

Suspicion must not replace evidence

The deaths of Epstein and Chivayo have generated speculation about possible concealment of wrongdoing.

Official investigations did not establish that Epstein was murdered. The cause of Chivayo’s helicopter crash remained under investigation at the time of writing.

A transparent technical investigation is necessary. But speculation about assassination cannot substitute for evidence of sabotage or criminal involvement.

Similarly, photographs of presidents alongside Chivayo cannot establish their participation in unlawful activities.

The correct approach is to examine contracts, financial records, corporate ownership and decisions involving public resources.

A lesson beyond Africa

The Epstein scandal demonstrates that even wealthy democracies can experience serious failures of institutional accountability.

The Chivayo controversy raises questions about the transparency of politically connected business relationships in African economies.

Both therefore invite scrutiny of the institutions responsible for preventing abuses of power.

Corruption is not an African invention. But neither does its universality absolve African governments of the responsibility to protect public resources.

The ultimate challenge is to build institutions strong enough to ensure that wealth and political friendship never place anyone above the law.