Tapped in, maxed out: how much is too much?

There is always something happening.

Someone is getting married. There’s a send-off to attend, a kitchen party, a funeral contribution, a relative who needs help with hospital bills, or a friend who has fallen on hard times. And before you’ve even recovered from the last contribution, another one comes around.

If you live in Tanzania, you probably know exactly what I’m talking about. Michango are part of how we show up for one another. We contribute because we understand that life happens, and sometimes people need a little help getting through it.

There’s an understanding that when it’s your turn, people will hopefully do the same for you.

And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. Having people you can count on is valuable. Being able to celebrate someone’s big day or help a family through a difficult period is part of maintaining those relationships.

But have you ever stopped to consider how much all these contributions are actually costing you?

Because they rarely come as one isolated expense. It’s the wedding this month, the funeral next month, someone’s medical expenses, a birthday, a family obligation, and the occasional request from someone who needs a little something. Each contribution might seem manageable on its own. Put them together, and the amount can become quite substantial.

Meanwhile, you still have your own bills to pay.

There’s Always Another Contribution Around the Corner

One of the things about living in an interdependent society is that other people’s needs can become part of your financial responsibilities.

You might have your own plans for the month, but then something comes up. Perhaps it’s someone close to you, or a situation where you feel you really should contribute. You adjust your budget and make room for it.

Sometimes you don’t even think twice. You send the money because that’s what you do.

The difficulty is that these obligations don’t necessarily take your personal circumstances into account. Someone else’s wedding doesn’t wait until you’ve reached your savings target. A funeral doesn’t arrive when you’ve conveniently finished paying your bills. And a request for help doesn’t always come at a time when you have money to spare.

So you find yourself making adjustments.

Perhaps the money you intended to save goes towards a contribution. Maybe you postpone buying something you need, delay a course you’ve been meaning to take, or put off investing in a business idea because there are other things requiring your attention.

One contribution might not make much difference. But when this happens repeatedly, it is worth asking what those decisions are doing to your own financial progress.

Why Is Saying No So Difficult?

There’s a psychological aspect to this that I find particularly interesting. A lot of our decisions around giving are tied to belonging, reciprocity and social expectations.

Humans have a need to feel connected to others. Our relationships provide emotional support, a sense of identity and, in many cases, practical assistance. Being part of a community means participating in shared experiences and recognising that we sometimes depend on one another.

This is where the principle of reciprocity comes in. In social relationships, people often feel an obligation to return help or kindness they have received, or to offer support because they know they may need it themselves one day.

With michango, this can be particularly apparent. You contribute to someone’s wedding today, knowing that when you eventually have your own occasion, you may expect those same people to contribute towards yours.

It’s a system built around mutual participation.

But reciprocity can become complicated when participation starts feeling compulsory. You might not have the money available, but declining could leave you feeling guilty. Perhaps you worry about being judged, being left out or appearing unsupportive.

And it begs the question: are you contributing because you genuinely want to, because you value the relationship, or because you feel you have no acceptable alternative?

Those motivations can overlap, of course. But they aren’t necessarily the same.

At What Point Does Everyone Else’s Life Take Priority?

I think this is where things become particularly difficult for people who are trying to establish themselves.

You have ambitions. You want to further your education, build a business, save towards a property, invest in your career or simply get to a point where you aren’t worrying about every unexpected expense.

Yet, month after month, there are other financial commitments.

There’s an interesting concept in psychology called goal conflict. This happens when two or more goals compete for the same limited resources, whether that’s time, money or attention.

In this situation, you might value supporting your family and friends while also wanting to become financially independent. Both matter to you, but your resources are limited. Every time money goes towards one responsibility, there may be less available for another.

The difficult part is that community obligations often involve immediate needs or fixed dates. Someone’s wedding is happening on a particular weekend. A funeral contribution has to be made now. Your own goal of saving for a course or building business capital can feel less urgent because there isn’t necessarily an immediate deadline.

And so it gets postponed.

Not necessarily because you don’t care about your future, but because something else keeps demanding your attention.

Repeated over time, this can become frustrating. You might feel as though you’re working, earning and fulfilling your responsibilities, but not making the kind of progress you expected.

When Being a Good Community Member Comes With Guilt

Then there’s the question of how we see ourselves.

Most people want to be regarded as generous, dependable and supportive. These qualities can become part of our identity. We want our friends and family to know they can count on us.

So when we have to decline a request, it can feel like we’re going against the kind of person we believe ourselves to be.

This can create a conflict between our personal financial interests and our desire to maintain a positive image within our social circles.

Sometimes, even when nobody has directly criticised us, we anticipate their disappointment. We imagine the conversations that might happen or how our absence might be interpreted.

That anticipation alone can influence our decisions.

And there is a difference between feeling guilty because you’ve genuinely let someone down and feeling guilty because you’ve decided to prioritise a responsibility of your own.

The two can easily become confused.

You Have a Life to Build, Too

I don’t think this is the right conversation to have if the conclusion is that people should stop helping one another. That’s not the point. Mutual support has value, and there are situations where people genuinely need it.

But I do think we need to acknowledge that there are limits to what one person can take on financially. Those limits will look different depending on someone’s income, responsibilities and stage of life.

For some, these contributions are an important part of maintaining relationships and a support system they value. Others may look at the frequency of these requests and feel that it has become too much, particularly when they’re trying to establish themselves financially.

Then there are people who probably fall somewhere in between. They’re happy to participate, but they also recognise that their own circumstances matter.

And perhaps that’s the tension worth sitting with.

We spend a lot of time talking about the importance of community, family and being there for people. But how often do we consider the person who is trying to build a future while meeting all these expectations?

Your own ambitions matter. Your financial security matters. The things you want to accomplish in your life deserve consideration, too.

You can value the people around you and still have limits. You can want to be there for others without having to say yes to every request.

Ultimately, being part of a community is one part of your life. It shouldn’t have to consume the room you need to build the rest of it.

So, how much is too much?

Perhaps that’s a question each of us has to answer, depending on what we’re carrying, what we’re working towards and what we can realistically afford to give.



