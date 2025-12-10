Yanga in search of foreign striker to boost firepower

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga), the defending champions of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League, have officially begun the search for a new striker as part of their plan to reinforce the squad ahead of the mid-season transfer window.

The club is looking to sharpen its attacking department, which has so far delivered mixed returns despite the team’s overall strong performances both domestically and on the continental stage.

At present, Yanga have two active centre forwards in their ranks: Zimbabwean marksman Prince Dube and DR Congo striker Andy Boyeli. The pair have contributed four of Yanga’s 12 league goals this season, each netting twice. While their work rate and tactical contribution have been appreciated, the club believes that adding another forward could significantly increase competition and efficiency in the final third.

Dube, who has been a standout performer in the Caf Champions League, has scored two crucial goals, one in the preliminary round against Wiliete of Angola and another in the group stage against Morocco’s AS FAR. His continental form has impressed, but Yanga’s technical bench insists that relying on only two fit strikers across three demanding competitions poses a long term risk.

Clement Mzize is also listed among Yanga’s attacking options, but the young striker is yet to feature this season due to injury. His absence has narrowed Yanga’s attacking rotation, forcing the team to depend heavily on Dube and Boyeli, especially during tight fixtures and high stakes continental engagements. The midfield has helped carry the scoring load, with Pacome Zouzoua and Maxi Nzengeli contributing two goals each.

Attacking midfielder Celestin Ecua, alongside Mudathir Yahya and Lassine Kouame, has chipped in with a goal apiece. Defender Mohamed Hussein, widely known as Tshabalala, has also added his name to the score sheet with one goal.

While this spread of scorers reflects Yanga’s multi-dimensional attacking play, the technical bench believes that a new specialist striker would raise the team’s ceiling even further.

According to a reliable source inside the club, head coach Pedro Gonçalves has been officially tasked with identifying and recommending the striker Yanga will pursue.

The club’s management has placed full trust in the Portuguese tactician to choose a player who fits the team’s style, competitive ambition and long term plans.

“We recognize the efforts and commitment of the current strikers. They are doing fine, but we need to add another one to increase competition and strengthen the squad,” said the source.

He added that the recruitment mission must be completed during the mini transfer window, which opens on December 15. Yanga are expected to act swiftly as they balance domestic title ambitions with their quest for deeper progress in the Caf Champions League.