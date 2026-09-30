23 seek to succeed Ndejembi in Chamwino

Dodoma. Twenty-three aspirants have picked nomination forms to contest the Chamwino parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after former MP Deogratius Ndejembi became Vice President.

The number includes 17 men and six women, according to Chamwino District CCM Secretary Ibrahimu Mpwapwa.

Speaking to Mwananchi on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, Mr Mpwapwa said the collection of forms began on Monday, with 18 aspirants picking them on Tuesday.

Of those who picked forms on Tuesday, 14 were men and four were women.

Another five aspirants, including three men and two women, picked forms on Wednesday, bringing the total to 23.

“So far, we have 23 aspirants—17 men and six women. According to the timetable, the exercise will end tomorrow, when we will issue an official statement on the number of people who collected and returned the forms,” Mr Mpwapwa said.

Mr Ndejembi, who represented Chamwino in Parliament, was appointed Vice President in August following the resignation of his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi. Parliament subsequently approved his appointment, creating a vacancy in the constituency.