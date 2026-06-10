28 Aga Khan Mzizima graduands awarded Sh1.9 billion scholarships

Dar es Salaam. Twenty-eight students graduating from Aga Khan Mzizima Secondary School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme have secured scholarship offers worth more than $750,000 (about Sh1.9 billion), enabling them to pursue higher education at universities across several countries.

The scholarships were announced during the school’s graduation ceremony held recently at the Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam.

The graduands have received admission offers from universities in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

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The universities include the University of British Columbia, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the University of Manchester.

Speaking at the ceremony, Aga Khan Education Service Tanzania chief executive officer, Dr Shelina Walli, commended the students for their commitment throughout their studies.

“Behind every certificate awarded today lies years of perseverance, resilience and growth,” she said.

The event was attended by education officials, including the Commissioner for Education in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Lyabwene Mtahabwa, and the Aga Khan Development Network resident representative for East Africa, Amin Mawji.

Delivering the keynote address, Toronto Metropolitan University president, Dr Mohamed Lachemi, urged graduates to view education as a lifelong investment.

“The power to shape your future lies within your own hands, guided by education and strengthened by values,” he said.

Aga Khan Schools general manager, Dr Rahim Somani, said the graduates were equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to their communities. Class valedictorian, Prisha Chheda, described the IB programme as challenging but rewarding.

“This journey was demanding and, at times, overwhelming, but it was also meaningful and transformative,” she said.